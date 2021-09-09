Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
09/09 02:58:09 pm
379.115 USD   +0.41%
12:56pPRESS RELEASE : Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List
12:54pFacebook unveils its first smart glasses
12:20pFACEBOOK : Unveils Smart Glasses With Essilor-Luxottica's RayBan
Microsoft to take site-by-site approach to U.S. office reopening

09/09/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will no longer target a specific date for reopening all of its U.S. offices and instead will reopen each site based on whether it meets a set of company criteria and local health guidelines.

"Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Microsoft said https://bit.ly/2X34nlh in a blog post.

Microsoft had earlier said it would open its Redmond headquarters as well as other U.S. offices on Oct. 4.

Microsoft on Thursday said each U.S. site will return to work when all local government guidelines are met and when the site has reached "Stage 6" of a set of criteria the company detailed in March. Hitting the sixth stage requires that "COVID-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community and presents itself more like an endemic virus such as the seasonal flu," Microsoft said in an earlier blog post.

Some big tech firms are delaying a return to office, while others like Facebook Inc are making vaccinations mandatory due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The software giant said it will also give a 30-day transition period that provides time for employees to prepare before getting back to offices.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San FranciscoEditing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
12:56pPRESS RELEASE : Trintech Named to the 2021 AIFINTECH100 List
12:54pFacebook unveils its first smart glasses
12:20pFACEBOOK : Unveils Smart Glasses With Essilor-Luxottica's RayBan
12:12pINTRODUCING RAY-BAN STORIES : First-Generation Smart Glasses
11:57aFACEBOOK : HSBC Adjusts Price Target for Facebook to $300 from $275, Maintains R..
10:52aFACEBOOK : accused of gender discrimination in job adverts
10:28aFACEBOOK : developing machine learning chip - The Information
09/08Terrorized U.S. election workers get little help from law enforcement
09/08U.S. FTC meeting will scrutinize Big Tech's small deals
09/08FACEBOOK : Twitter tests 'Communities' feature for tweeting to groups
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 622 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 065 B 1 065 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,24x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 377,57 $
Average target price 415,07 $
Spread / Average Target 9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC38.22%1 064 538
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%53 315
TWITTER, INC.15.00%49 585
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.70%43 816
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 690
NEW WORK SE-18.57%1 514