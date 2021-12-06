Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/06 01:46:00 pm
316.405 USD   +3.12%
01:42pFACEBOOK : Creative Best Practices for COVID-19 Vaccine Campaigns
PU
01:37pMeta Shares Rise After HSBC Upgrade
MT
01:29pNew York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread

12/06/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - New York City declared on Monday that all private-sector employers must implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workers, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to at least one-third of U.S. states.

The biggest U.S. city set a Dec. 27 deadline for all 184,000 businesses within its limits to make their employees show proof that they have been vaccinated.

In addition, children 5 to 11 years old must get at least one vaccine dose by Dec. 14 to enter restaurants and to participate in extracurricular school activities, such as sports, band, orchestra and dance, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are bold, first-in-the-nation measures to encourage New Yorkers to keep themselves and their communities safe,” de Blasio, who leaves office next month, said in a statement.

De Blasio's successor, Eric Adams, “will evaluate this mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals,” said his spokesperson Evan Thies.

About 27% of children ages 5 to 12 have gotten at least one dose and 15% are fully vaccinated, according to the city's website https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data-vaccines.page.

The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce said it supported the expanded mandate.

The requirements come at a time when new coronavirus infections are accelerating nationwide https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR, especially in northern states, as colder weather has encouraged more mingling and socializing indoors.

Over the last week, the country has averaged more than 120,000 new infections a day, up 64% from the prior week, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths, which lag infections, have averaged 1,300 a day over the last seven days, up from an average of 800 a day a week ago, according to Reuters data.

The Delta variant still accounts for 99.9% of new COVID cases in the United States, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC News on Sunday.

Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa, has spread around the globe and shows signs of being more contagious than the Delta variant.

A total of several dozen Omicron cases have been found in 18 out of 50 U.S. states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

Louisiana has also reported a probable Omicron case in a crew member on a cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans over the weekend. At least 17 COVID-19 cases were detected on the ship and more testing is underway, state health officials said.

Several Wall Street banks headquartered in New York, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, already require vaccines for anyone coming into their offices. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has so far allowed unvaccinated employees to come to work in offices if they submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 tests.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta's Facebook, which also have operations in New York City, also already require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated to enter buildings.

A nationwide vaccine mandate issued earlier this year by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more has been tied up in litigation. In November, a U.S. appeals court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/federal-appeals-court-affirms-stay-biden-vaccine-mandate-2021-11-12 upheld its decision to put on hold the order.

De Blasio, noting that the city has already issued mandates covering several other sets of municipal workers, expressed confidence that his latest order would withstand legal scrutiny.

"We are confident because it's universal," he said on MSNBC.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York, Susan Heavey in Washington and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.90% 2865.395 Delayed Quote.62.04%
FACEBOOK INC 3.31% 316.895 Delayed Quote.12.33%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
01:42pFACEBOOK : Creative Best Practices for COVID-19 Vaccine Campaigns
PU
01:37pMeta Shares Rise After HSBC Upgrade
MT
01:29pNew York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread
RE
01:12pFACEBOOK : Launching PAC-MAN COMMUNITY on Facebook Gaming
PU
12:39pNew York City mandates vaccines for all private businesses as Omicron spreads
RE
10:32aFACEBOOK : More Control and Privacy on WhatsApp with Default Disappearing Messages and Mul..
PU
09:29aHSBC Upgrades Meta to Hold From Reduce; Price Target is $300
MT
09:10aRussian bans for tech giants is last resort, Interfax reports
RE
06:46aMarketScreener's World Press Review - December 6, 2021
04:14aSarine Technologies Appoints Vice President of North American Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 899 M - -
Net cash 2021 67 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 854 B 854 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 306,84 $
Average target price 403,89 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC12.33%853 555
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%43 704
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.54%35 723
TWITTER, INC.-22.31%33 577
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 102
GREE, INC.45.29%1 496