New York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - New York City declared on Monday
that all private-sector employers must implement COVID-19
vaccine mandates for their workers, as the highly transmissible
Omicron variant has spread to at least one-third of U.S. states.
The biggest U.S. city set a Dec. 27 deadline for all 184,000
businesses within its limits to make their employees show proof
that they have been vaccinated.
In addition, children 5 to 11 years old must get at least
one vaccine dose by Dec. 14 to enter restaurants and to
participate in extracurricular school activities, such as
sports, band, orchestra and dance, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
"Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are
bold, first-in-the-nation measures to encourage New Yorkers to
keep themselves and their communities safe,” de Blasio, who
leaves office next month, said in a statement.
De Blasio's successor, Eric Adams, “will evaluate this
mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make
determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of
health professionals,” said his spokesperson Evan Thies.
About 27% of children ages 5 to 12 have gotten at least one
dose and 15% are fully vaccinated, according to the city's
website https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data-vaccines.page.
The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce said it supported
the expanded mandate.
The requirements come at a time when new coronavirus
infections are accelerating nationwide https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR,
especially in northern states, as colder weather has encouraged
more mingling and socializing indoors.
Over the last week, the country has averaged more than
120,000 new infections a day, up 64% from the prior week,
according to a Reuters tally.
Deaths, which lag infections, have averaged 1,300 a day over
the last seven days, up from an average of 800 a day a week ago,
according to Reuters data.
The Delta variant still accounts for 99.9% of new COVID
cases in the United States, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky
told ABC News on Sunday.
Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa, has
spread around the globe and shows signs of being more contagious
than the Delta variant.
A total of several dozen Omicron cases have been found in 18
out of 50 U.S. states: California, Colorado, Connecticut,
Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Minnesota,
Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York,
Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a
Reuters tally.
Louisiana has also reported a probable Omicron case in a
crew member on a cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
over the weekend. At least 17 COVID-19 cases were detected on
the ship and more testing is underway, state health officials
said.
Several Wall Street banks headquartered in New York,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley
and Citigroup, already require vaccines for anyone coming
into their offices. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest
U.S. bank, has so far allowed unvaccinated employees to come to
work in offices if they submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 tests.
Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta's Facebook,
which also have operations in New York City, also already
require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated to enter buildings.
A nationwide vaccine mandate issued earlier this year by
President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more has
been tied up in litigation. In November, a U.S. appeals court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/federal-appeals-court-affirms-stay-biden-vaccine-mandate-2021-11-12
upheld its decision to put on hold the order.
De Blasio, noting that the city has already issued mandates
covering several other sets of municipal workers, expressed
confidence that his latest order would withstand legal scrutiny.
"We are confident because it's universal," he said on MSNBC.
