PRESS RELEASE : doublEE : doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors

doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors

04/26/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: doublEE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
doublEE : doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors 
2021-04-26 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
doublEE's Multifunctional Solution Expands Applications of Portable Disinfectors 
Disinfecting, Charging and Watching Clips at the Same Moment 
HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 26 April 2021 - Supported by an exclusive node of production having more than 3,000 
headcounts, doublEE has been launching their first masterpiece, Casee. Its story started in the early 2020, when the 
needs for disinfection surged to all-time highs. "We had to roll out something different," said Mr. Keith Wu, the 
General Manager of doublEE. "Though many UV disinfectors were available, after trying them twice people were often 
going back to wipes and ethanol. I think it's due to their monotonous use and clumpy looks." 
The One that Nails It 
Disinfection: Safer and more effective than ever, there are a total of 10 UV LEDs in the optimally-curved chamber, 5 on 
the ceiling and 5 at the base, ensuring a thorough, multi-sided action against all kinds of viruses and microbial 
cells. Casee takes special care of the potential UV leakage, by a sturdy interlock, a sensor and a circuit breaker on 
the lid. 
Adjustable wireless charging panel: Casee could be the first case to place the wireless charging coil outside the 
chamber. The size of electronic devices which undergo wireless charging is no longer restricted by the chamber size. 
While charging you can enjoy your clips or send instant messages. 
One-hand control: Hinges of every movable part of Casee are specially made, making the opening and closing of the lid, 
placing and removing items, adjusting the panel and pressing the switch, are all possible to carry out using only one 
hand. 
Elegance: As a warm and inclusive solution, Casee has a minimalistic, edgeless design with a trendy semi-reflective 
finishing. 
We now have Teal Blue and City Yellow for you. 
We are rolling out Casee, so stay tuned for details: 
www.ee-inno.com 
Kickstarter Super Early Bird: 
HKD449/USD58 (Original Price: HKD599/USD78) 
Kickstarter Launch Date: 
28^th April, 2021 
About doublEE 
A Hong Kong-based startup created with a sense of doubling the enchantment, ease, excellence, and elegance. In the 
2020's doublEE keeps striving to move people's way of life beyond by sharing our products, along with our values, with 
all who believe the source of coziness and the origin of inspiration can emerge anytime, anywhere we feel homeful. 
Official Website: www.ee-inno.com 
FB: https://www.facebook.com/doublee.ee.inno 
IG: https://www.instagram.com/doublee.ee.inno 
Email: info@ee-inno.com 
Tel: (852) 3686 0280 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:      English 
Company:       doublEE 
               Hongkong 
EQS News ID:   1188131 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1188131 2021-04-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0339ed291aa87fe56e96c14b842b9a4a 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

