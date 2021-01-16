Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signal back up after outage

01/16/2021 | 11:58pm EST
Photo illustration of Signal messaging app

(Reuters) - Signal said on Saturday it had restored its services a day after the application faced technical difficulties as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.

Signal users might see errors in some chats as a side effect to the outage, but will be resolved in the next update of the app, the company said https://bit.ly/3im0aQ1 in a tweet.

The error does not affect the security of the chat, the company added.

The non-profit Signal Foundation based in Silicon Valley, which currently oversees the app, was launched in February 2018 with Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, providing initial funding of $50 million.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 609 M - -
Net income 2020 27 012 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 716 B 716 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 319,45 $
Last Close Price 251,36 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-7.98%715 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.22%40 124
TWITTER-16.57%35 844
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION-1.51%2 493
NEW WORK SE-9.29%1 726
