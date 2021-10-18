Stocks rise with U.S. big growth shares; 5-yr U.S. yields climb

* S&P 500 ends higher with tech, growth names
* China 3rd-quarter GDP grows 4.9%, below expectations
* Dollar, oil slip
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes mostly
rose on Monday following gains in U.S. mega-cap technology and
other growth names, while five-year Treasury yields rose to
their highest levels since early 2020.
The dollar dipped after data showed production at U.S.
factories fell by the most in seven months in September, erasing
earlier gains.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was also slightly
higher, reversing earlier losses following data showing China's
gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the July-September quarter
from a year earlier, its weakest pace since the third quarter of
2020.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up while the
Dow edged lower. Shares of Apple, Facebook and
Microsoft were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500.
Facebook shares, under pressure recently, rose sharply with
some positive reports out, including its plans to create 10,000
jobs in Europe to help build the so-called metaverse - an online
world.
Investors awaited more third-quarter results from U.S.
companies this week after a mostly upbeat start to the earnings
season last week.
"You're going to get a heavier slate of earnings reports
this week from a diverse set of industries," said Michael James,
managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles, adding, "the path of least resistance remains higher
going into earnings season for large-cap tech."
China's outlook as well as supply constraints related to the
coronavirus pandemic have been issues for U.S. companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points,
or 0.1%, to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 15.09 points,
or 0.34%, to 4,486.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added
124.47 points, or 0.84%, to 15,021.81.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.50% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.12%.
The dollar fell 0.02% to 93.95 against a basket of
currencies. It had earlier reached 94.17 as U.S. Treasury
yields increased.
Yields on five-year bonds rose as high as 1.193%,
their highest since February 2020, extending a two-week rising
streak.
Yields on 30-year U.S. bonds were only slightly
higher, flattening the gap between five-year and 30-year debt
US5US30=RR to its narrowest level since early 2020.
Some market watchers are forecasting the Federal Reserve
will need to increase interest rates sooner than previously
expected to quell rising price pressures.
They say the U.S. central bank will need to move as
inflation looks unlikely to fade anytime soon.
Bitcoin last fell 0.15% to $61,448.06.
Oil prices eased after touching multi-year highs.
Brent crude oil futures were down 62 cents or 0.7%
at $82.26 a barrel after hitting $86.04, their highest since
October 2018.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were 12
cents higher, or 0.1%, at $82.40 a barrel, after hitting $83.87,
their highest since October 2014.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.16% to $1,764.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Karen Brettell
and Sinead Carew in New York and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky and Richard Pullin)