Tackle racism in AI, BLM co-founder tells tech bosses

* US activist raises concerns over racial bias in AI
* Urges software developers to listen more to Black people
* Wrongful arrest in US caused by faulty facial recognition
* Lisbon playing host to Europe's largest tech event
LISBON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - As concerns grow over racial bias
in artificial intelligence, Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder
Opal Tometi urged the tech sector to act fast against
perpetuating racism in systems such as facial recognition.
Artificial intelligence is transforming the world and can be
applied in diverse sectors, from improving the early detection
of diseases to sorting out data and solving complex problems,
but there are also concerns around it.
"A lot of the algorithms, a lot of the data is racist," U.S.
activist Tometi, who co-founded BLM in 2013, told Reuters on the
sidelines of Lisbon's Web Summit.
"We need tech to truly understand every way it (racism)
shows up in the technologies they are developing," she said.
The tech industry has faced a reckoning over the past few
years over the ethics of AI technologies, with critics saying
such systems could compromise privacy, target marginalised
groups and normalise intrusive surveillance.
Some tech companies have acknowledged that some AI-driven
facial recognition systems, which are popular among retailers
and hospitals for security purposes, could be flawed.
On Wednesday, Facebook announced it was shutting down its
facial recognition system citing concerns about its use.
Microsoft said last year it would await federal regulation
before selling facial recognition technology to police.
Police in the United States and Britain use facial
recognition to identify suspects. But a study by the U.S.
National Institute of Standards and Technology found the
technology is not as accurate at identifying African-American
and Asian faces compared to Caucasian faces.
Last year, the first known wrongful arrest based on an
incorrect facial recognition occurred in the United States. The
United Nations has cited the case, attributed to the fact that
the tool had mostly been trained on white faces, as an example
of the dangers posed by a lack of diversity in the tech sector.
'SOLUTION FOR THE FUTURE'
"They (tech companies) have to be very careful because
technology has the ability to expedite values that otherwise
would come about more slowly," Tometi said. "But technology
speeds everything up so the impact will be worse, faster."
Urging software developers to "pay attention to all
details", she said they should hear Black people more.
"Unfortunately I feel like tech companies have a long way to
go to build a bridge with the community," she said.
According to the digital advocacy group Algorithmic Justice
League, one of the reasons why AI systems are not inclusive is
the predominantly white male composition of developer teams.
One of the hundreds of of AI-driven startups that attended
the Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, was Brazil's
NeuralMind, which specialises in product development.
CEO Patricia Tavares echoed Tometi's concerns, saying that
although AI brings benefits to society, there was a need for
"legislation to make sure companies use it in a responsible and
ethical way".
Not far from NeuralMind's stand, the CEO of health tracking
platform Revolab, Kalinas Ovidijus, said his startup's market
was Nordic and Baltic nations and that most of the data they
have access to, provided by local hospitals and health centres,
was on white people.
They were unsure if the platform would be able to meet the
health needs of people of colour.
"We need solutions for the future, for future challenges,
but those solutions need to be very inclusive," Tometi said.
"They need to protect marginalised and vulnerable communities -
that's their duty."
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Additional reporting by Miguel
Pereira and Pedro Nunes; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Alison
Willliams and Gareth Jones)