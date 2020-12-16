Log in
FACEBOOK INC

These Are the U.S. Antitrust Cases Facing Google, Facebook and Others

12/16/2020 | 03:45pm EST
By John D. McKinnon

The list of U.S. antitrust cases against big technology companies is growing longer with the announcement of a lawsuit filed against Google Wednesday by a group of states led by Texas. These are the major cases and investigations facing Big Tech:

Justice Department: The department sued Google on Oct. 20, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to preserve a monopoly for its flagship search-engine business.

Federal Trade Commission: The FTC sued Facebook Inc. Dec. 9, accusing the social-media giant of buying and freezing out small startups to choke competition. The suit demands that Facebook unwind its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.

State attorneys general: Also on Dec. 9, Facebook was sued by a coalition of 46 states, along with the District of Columbia and Guam, over antitrust concerns similar to those raised by the FTC. The states allege that a lack of competition has harmed consumers.

The Texas-led coalition of states that sued Google on Wednesday allege that the company manipulated digital advertising markets in violation of antitrust laws.

Another group of state attorneys general led by Colorado is expected to file a separate antitrust case against Google as soon as this week.

Congress: Following a lengthy investigation, House Democrats recently concluded that Amazon holds monopoly powers over third-party sellers on its site and that Apple exerts monopoly power through its App Store. Those recommendations and others targeting Facebook and Google could lead to legislative proposals. Republican senators, meanwhile, are moving to limit Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which largely shields digital platforms from liability for their users' online activities, alleging the companies censor conservative viewpoints.

Federal Communications Commission: The agency is reviewing a Trump administration request to reinterpret key elements of Section 230, for the same reasons cited by Senate Republicans. Tech companies are expected to challenge possible action as an infringement on free speech rights.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1544ET

