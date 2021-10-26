TikTok tells U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to China's government

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An executive at social media
app TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, denied during a
U.S. congressional hearing on Tuesday that it has given
information to the Chinese government and said that it has taken
steps to safeguard U.S. data.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, the top Republican on the Senate
Commerce Committee subcommittee that held the hearing, said she
is concerned about TikTok's data collection, including audio and
a user's location, and the potential for the Chinese government
to gain access to the information.
Blackburn pressed Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public
policy for the Americas, on whether the company could resist
giving data to China's government if material were to be
demanded.
"We do not share information with the Chinese government,"
Beckerman responded.
Blackburn said that China's government has a financial stake
in ByteDance and a seat on the board, which Beckerman denied.
Beckerman also said that outside researchers have found that
TikTok has collected less data on users than its tech industry
peers.
Beckerman testified that TikTok's U.S. user data is stored
in the United States, with backups in Singapore.
"We have a world-renowned U.S. based security team that
handles access," Beckerman said.
Republican Senator John Thune said during the hearing that
TikTok is perhaps more driven by content algorithms than even
Facebook, as the app is famous for quickly learning what
users find interesting and offering them those types of videos.
Beckerman said TikTok would be willing to provide the app's
algorithm moderation policies in order for the Senate panel to
have it reviewed by independent experts.
Republican former President Donald Trump had sought to bar
TikTok - a popular platform used by millions of Americans - from
U.S. app stores, saying it collected data from American users
that could be obtained by China's government and posed a threat
to U.S. national security.
Democratic President Joe Biden later revoked Trump's plan,
but sought a broader review of various foreign-controlled apps.
