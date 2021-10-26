Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
TikTok tells U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to China's government

10/26/2021
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An executive at social media app TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, denied during a U.S. congressional hearing on Tuesday that it has given information to the Chinese government and said that it has taken steps to safeguard U.S. data.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee subcommittee that held the hearing, said she is concerned about TikTok's data collection, including audio and a user's location, and the potential for the Chinese government to gain access to the information.

Blackburn pressed Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy for the Americas, on whether the company could resist giving data to China's government if material were to be demanded.

"We do not share information with the Chinese government," Beckerman responded.

Blackburn said that China's government has a financial stake in ByteDance and a seat on the board, which Beckerman denied. Beckerman also said that outside researchers have found that TikTok has collected less data on users than its tech industry peers.

Beckerman testified that TikTok's U.S. user data is stored in the United States, with backups in Singapore.

"We have a world-renowned U.S. based security team that handles access," Beckerman said.

Republican Senator John Thune said during the hearing that TikTok is perhaps more driven by content algorithms than even Facebook, as the app is famous for quickly learning what users find interesting and offering them those types of videos.

Beckerman said TikTok would be willing to provide the app's algorithm moderation policies in order for the Senate panel to have it reviewed by independent experts.

Republican former President Donald Trump had sought to bar TikTok - a popular platform used by millions of Americans - from U.S. app stores, saying it collected data from American users that could be obtained by China's government and posed a threat to U.S. national security.

Democratic President Joe Biden later revoked Trump's plan, but sought a broader review of various foreign-controlled apps.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Sheila Dang; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 40 059 M - -
Net cash 2021 60 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 927 B 927 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 328,69 $
Average target price 411,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.33%926 723
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%58 119
TWITTER, INC.14.70%49 458
MATCH GROUP, INC.10.89%47 335
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 781
GREE, INC.53.22%1 692