Twitter tests overhaul of process to flag harmful tweets

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will begin
overhauling how users report harmful tweets in an effort to make
it easier for people to describe what is wrong with the content
they are seeing, the social networking site said on Tuesday.
The move, which will begin with a small test of Twitter Web
users in the United States, comes amid widespread criticism that
tech companies including Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc and
Alphabet Inc's YouTube are doing too little to shield
users from harmful or abusive content online.
Instead of requiring users to report how a tweet violates
Twitter's rules, which presumes knowledge of the company's
policies, users will be asked whether they felt they have been
attacked with hate, harassed or intimidated with violence or
shown content related to self-harm, among other concerns.
Users will also be allowed to describe in their own words
why they are flagging the content, Twitter said.
The process is akin to a doctor asking a patient about their
symptoms and "where does it hurt?" rather than "is your leg
broken?" the company said.
"In moments of urgency, people need to be heard and feel
supported," Brian Waismeyer, a data scientist on Twitter's
health user experience team, said in a statement.
Twitter added that the new process will allow it to gather
more granular information on tweets that do not explicitly
violate its rules, but that users might nonetheless find
problematic or upsetting, which will help the company update its
policies in the future.
It is the latest of recent changes that Twitter has made to
improve user safety. Last month, the company said it would begin
prohibiting the sharing of "personal media" such as photos and
videos without the consent of the person.
