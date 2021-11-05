Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
U.N. investigator 'hopeful' Facebook will hand over more Myanmar information

11/05/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Friday he is hopeful that Facebook will hand over more information to the team as it collects evidence of the most serious international crimes since 2011.

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.

Facebook has previously said it was working with the IIMM. In 2018, U.N. human rights investigators said the social media site had spread hate speech that fueled the violence. Facebook has said it is working to block hate speech.

"We began engaging with Facebook as soon as we were created in 2019. And they have been meeting with us regularly," Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Geneva-based IIMM, told reporters in New York on Friday.

"We have received some, but certainly not all that we have requested. We continue to negotiate with them and actually I am hopeful that we are going to receive more information. I know that there's some of our requests they've told us they are now again considering," he said.

Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced more than 730,000 people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

Myanmar denies genocide and says its armed forces were conducting legitimate operations against militants who attacked police posts.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 72 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 934 B 934 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 335,85 $
Average target price 403,70 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC22.95%934 254
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%51 919
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.83%44 322
TWITTER, INC.-0.87%42 843
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 194
GREE, INC.61.98%1 656