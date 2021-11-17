U.S. FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to proceed

Facebook, now called Meta Platforms, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August the FTC refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and asked a judge to force it to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The lawsuit represents one of the most significant challenges the FTC has brought against a tech company in decades, and is being closely watched as Washington aims to tackle Big Tech's extensive market power.

