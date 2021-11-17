Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to proceed

11/17/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing on Wednesday that a federal court should allow an antitrust lawsuit it filed against Facebook to go forward as the company has "interfered with the competitive process by targeting nascent threats through exclusionary conduct."

Facebook, now called Meta Platforms, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August the FTC refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and asked a judge to force it to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The lawsuit represents one of the most significant challenges the FTC has brought against a tech company in decades, and is being closely watched as Washington aims to tackle Big Tech's extensive market power.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Chris Sanders, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:53pU.S. FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to proceed
RE
05:46pEU lawmakers agree on rules to target big tech -FT
RE
05:34pFacing opposition, U.S. bank regulator nominee pledges to protect small lenders
RE
03:05pS&P 500 Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Return in 2022 on Strong Profit Growth, Goldman ..
MT
05:12aMETA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/16Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage
RE
11/16U.S. Senate confirms Google critic Kanter to head Justice Dept Antitrust Division
RE
11/16INSIDE REALITY LABS RESEARCH : Bringing Touch to the Virtual World
PU
11/16Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify and several other sites down
RE
11/16Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 70 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 954 B 954 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 342,96 $
Average target price 403,70 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC25.55%966 828
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%54 846
TWITTER, INC.-2.22%42 261
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.94%42 016
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 972
GREE, INC.70.08%1 710