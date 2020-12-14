Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

12/14/2020 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the U.S. agency said on Monday.

In addition to Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, the orders requesting data were sent to Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Amazon.com Inc, China's ByteDance unit TikTok, Discord Inc, Reddit Inc, Snap Inc, and Google subsidiary YouTube LLC.

The FTC is seeking to learn how the companies collect data on users, how they decide which advertisements to show and how algorithms are used, among other information, the agency said in a statement. It is also seeking information about how the companies' practices affect children and teenagers.

The companies have 45 days to respond to the orders, which are usually used to generate policy or recommend legislation.

In a joint statement, two Democratic members of the commission, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Slaughter, and one Republican, Christine Wilson, noted their impetus for the order.

"Never before has there been an industry capable of surveilling and monetizing so much of our personal lives," they wrote. "Social media and video streaming companies now follow users everywhere through apps on their always-present mobile devices. This constant access allows these firms to monitor where users go, the people with whom they interact, and what they are doing. ... Too much about the industry remains dangerously opaque.

Discord said it looked forward to answering the FTC's questions. "We make no money from advertising, selling user data to advertisers, or sharing users' personal information with others. Instead, the company generates its revenue directly from users through a paid subscription service," a spokesperson said in an email statement.

None of the other companies immediately responded to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2020
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:15pU.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal ..
RE
04:25pFTC Demands Social-Media, Operations Data from Big Tech Companies
DJ
02:40pGoogle Now Sees Employees Returning to Offices in September
DJ
02:31pGoogle Suffers Widespread Outage Affecting Gmail, YouTube, Other Services -- ..
DJ
01:56pSTREET COLOR : FTC to Announce New Inquiries Into Privacy and Data Collection Pr..
MT
10:53aGoogle Suffers Widespread Outage Affecting Gmail, YouTube, Other Services -- ..
DJ
10:27aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : New Marketing Campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica H..
AQ
10:19aTech giants face fines up to 10% of turnover for EU rule breaches, source say..
RE
10:09aTech giants face fines up to 10% of turnover for EU rule breaches, source say..
RE
09:36aGoogle Suffers Widespread Outage Affecting Gmail, YouTube, Other Services -- ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 484 M - -
Net income 2020 26 874 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 779 B 779 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 316,76 $
Last Close Price 273,55 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC33.28%779 150
TWITTER60.50%40 810
MATCH GROUP, INC.80.38%39 395
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 524
SINA CORPORATION9.54%2 613
NEW WORK SE-12.50%1 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ