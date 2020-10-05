U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of
Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a
"thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican
Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.
The House antitrust subcommittee is expected to publish its
report this week on Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc,
Facebook Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc.
A Buck representative confirmed to Reuters the authenticity
of the draft response, which was first reported by Politico.
In the draft, Buck said he shared Democratic concerns about
the power of Big Tech firms, with their penchant for "killer
acquisitions" to eliminate rivals and self-preferencing in
guiding customers to their other products.
However, he objected to a plan to require them to delineate
a clear "single line of business". Social media platform
Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, search engine
provider Google's businesses include YouTube and Android, and
e-commerce leader Amazon operates a massive cloud computing
unit.
"This proposal is a thinly veiled call to break up Big Tech
firms. We do not agree with the majority's approach," Buck
wrote.
It is not yet known how many Republicans will support the
report, which is being led by Democratic Chairman David
Cicilline. Reports and recommendations with bipartisan support
usually have a bigger impact.
"The report offers a chilling look into how Apple, Amazon,
Google and Facebook have used their power to control how we see
and understand the world," Buck wrote.
He agreed with some of the report's recommendations, such as
making it easier for the Justice Department and Federal Trade
Commission to stop mergers by lowering their burden of proof,
and allowing consumers to take control of their data through
data portability and interoperability between platforms.
"These potential changes need not be dramatic to be
effective," Buck wrote.
Buck also said he was displeased that the report failed to
address conservative allegations that some platforms have tried
to stifle conservative voices.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)