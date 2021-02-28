WRAPUP 1-At least 18 protesters killed in Myanmar in worst violence since coup

* State media says army forced to take action
* Police fire stun grenades, tear gas, then open fire
* Rights group condemns escalation of lethal force
* Hundreds detained in Saturday crackdown
March 1 (Reuters) - Myanmar police fired on protesters
around the country on Sunday and at least 18 people were killed
in the worst violence since a Feb. 1 military coup, the United
Nations said, calling on the international community to act to
stop the repression.
Crowds of demonstrators came under fire in various parts of
the biggest city of Yangon after stun grenades, tear gas and
shots in the air failed to break up their protests.
Across the country, protesters wearing plastic work helmets
and with makeshift shields faced off against police and soldiers
in battle gear, including some from units notorious for tough
crackdowns on ethnic rebel groups in Myanmar's border regions.
"Severe action will be inevitably taken" against "riotous
protesters", the state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar said. The
army had previously shown restraint, but could not ignore
"anarchic mobs".
Several wounded people were hauled away in Yangon by fellow
protesters, leaving bloody smears on pavements, media images
showed. One man died after arriving at a hospital with a bullet
in the chest, said a doctor who asked not to be identified.
"Police and military forces have confronted peaceful
demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force
that – according to credible information received by the UN
Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over
30 wounded," the U.N. human rights office said.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and
detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of
her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November
election her party won in a landslide.
The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards
democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn
hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the condemnation of
Western countries.
Among at least five killed in Yangon was internet network
engineer Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing, medics said. A day earlier he
had asked on Facebook how many dead bodies it would take for the
United Nations to take action.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on its
members to do more.
"The Secretary-General urges the international community to
come together and send a clear signal to the military that it
must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed
through the election and stop the repression,” U.N. spokesman
Stephane Dujarric said.
Teacher Tin New Yee died after police swooped to disperse a
teachers' protest with stun grenades, sending the crowd fleeing,
her daughter and a fellow teacher said.
Outside a Yangon medical school, doctors and students in
white lab coats scattered after police hurled stun grenades. A
group called the Whitecoat Alliance of medics said more than 50
medical staff had been arrested.
Three people were killed at Dawei in the south, politician
Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from the town. Two died in the
second city of Mandalay, Myanmar Now media and a resident said.
Resident Sai Tun told Reuters one woman was shot in the head.
Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did
not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
Police broke up protests in other towns, including Lashio in
the northeast, Myeik in the deep south and Hpa-An in the east,
residents and media said.
'OUTRAGEOUS'
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing said last week
authorities were using minimal force.
Nevertheless, at least 21 protesters have now died in the
turmoil. The army said a policeman had been killed.
Defiance of the coup has emerged not just on the streets but
more broadly in the civil service, municipal administration, the
judiciary, the education and health sectors and the media.
Activists across Asia held protests in support, with the
rallying cry "Milk Tea Alliance" which first united
pro-democracy activists in Thailand and Hong Kong.
State-run MRTV television said more than 470 people were
arrested on Saturday. It was not clear how many were detained on
Sunday.
"We are heartbroken to see the loss of so many lives in
Myanmar," the U.S. embassy said. The Canadian Embassy said it
was appalled. Indonesia, which has taken a diplomatic lead
within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the
crisis, expressed deep concern.
Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said people were battling the
fear they had lived with under military rule.
While some Western countries have imposed limited sanctions,
the generals have traditionally shrugged off diplomatic
pressure. They have promised to hold a new election but not set
a date.
Suu Kyi's party and supporters said the result of the
November vote must be respected.
Suu Kyi, 75, who spent nearly 15 years under house arrest,
faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios
and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus
protocols. The next hearing in her case is on Monday.
