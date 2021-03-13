WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts

* 'Darkest moment', says leader of civilian shadow
government
* Death toll in protests now over 80 - group
* Witness says security forces 'acting like in a war zone'
* Death anniversary of student; killing sparked 1988
uprising
March 14 (Reuters) - The acting leader of Myanmar's parallel
civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal
right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against
last month's coup exceeded 80, according to an advocacy group.
Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most
senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy
Party, addressed the public via Facebook, saying, "This is the
darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is
close".
He said the civilian government would "attempt to legislate
the required laws so that the people have the right to defend
themselves" against the military crackdown.
More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in
widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the
Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group
said. Over 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.
At least 13 people were killed on Saturday, one of the
bloodiest days since the Feb. 1 coup, witnesses and domestic
media said.
Five people were shot dead and several injured when police
opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's
second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.
Two people were killed in the central town of Pyay and two
died in police firing in the commercial capital Yangon, where
three were also killed overnight, domestic media reported.
"They are acting like they are in a war zone, with unarmed
people," said Mandalay-based activist Myat Thu. He said the dead
included a 13-year-old child.
Si Thu Tun, another protester, said he saw two people shot,
including a Buddhist monk. "One of them was hit in the pubic
bone, another was shot to death terribly," he said.
A truck driver in Chauk, a town in the central Magwe Region,
died after being shot in the chest by police, a family friend
said.
A spokesman for the junta did not answer phone calls from
Reuters seeking comment. Junta-run media MRTV's evening news
broadcast labelled the protesters "criminals" but did not
elaborate.
PROTESTS
Saturday's protests erupted after posters spread on social
media urging people to mark the death anniversary of Phone Maw,
who was shot and killed by security forces in 1988 inside what
was then known as the Rangoon Institute of Technology campus.
His shooting and that of another student who died a few
weeks later sparked widespread protests against the military
government known as the 8-8-88 campaign, because they peaked in
August that year. An estimated 3,000 people were killed when the
army crushed the uprising.
Aung San Suu Kyi emerged as a democracy icon during the
movement and was kept under house arrest for nearly two decades.
She was released in 2010 as the military began democratic
reforms. Her National League for Democracy won elections in 2015
and again in November last year.
This year, the generals overthrew her government and
detained Suu Kyi and many of her cabinet colleagues, claiming
fraud in the November elections.
