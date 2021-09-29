Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content

09/29/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A YouTube logo seen at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond its ban on false information about the COVID vaccines to include content that contains misinformation about other approved vaccines, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Examples of content that won't be allowed on YouTube include claims that the flu vaccine causes infertility and that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, can cause autism, according to YouTube's policies.

The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc is also banning channels associated with several prominent anti-vaccine activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola, a YouTube spokesperson said.

A press email for Mercola's website said in a statement: "We are united across the world, we will not live in fear, we will stand together and restore our freedoms."

Kennedy said in a statement: "There is no instance in history when censorship and secrecy has advanced either democracy or public health."

The moves come as YouTube and other tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have been criticized for not doing enough to stop the spread of false health information on their sites.

But even as YouTube takes a tougher stance on misinformation, it faces backlash around the world. On Tuesday, Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted from YouTube, as the company said the channels had breached its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Russia on Wednesday called the move "unprecedented information aggression," and threatened to block YouTube.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 960 B 960 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 340,65 $
Average target price 416,46 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.71%960 444
TWITTER, INC.15.33%49 728
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%46 151
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.51%43 318
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 134
NEW WORK SE-25.00%1 379