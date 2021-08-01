Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom reaches $85 million settlement of lawsuit over user privacy, 'Zoombombing'

08/01/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Zoom logo

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called Zoombombing.

A preliminary settlement filed on Saturday afternoon requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

Subscribers in the proposed class action would be eligible for 15% refunds on their core subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger, while others could receive up to $15.

Zoom agreed to security measures including alerting users when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings, and to provide specialized training to employees on privacy and data handling.

The San Jose-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Sunday to a request for comment.

Saturday's settlement came after Koh on March 11 let the plaintiffs pursue some contract-based claims.

Though Zoom collected about $1.3 billion in Zoom Meetings subscriptions from class members, the plaintiffs' lawyers called the $85 million settlement reasonable given the litigation risks. They intend to seek up to $21.25 million for legal fees.

Zoombombing is where outsiders hijack Zoom meetings and display pornography, use racist language or post other disturbing content.

Koh said Zoom was "mostly" immune for Zoombombing under Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which shields online platforms from liability over user content.

Zoom's customer base has grown sixfold since the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to work from home.

The company had 497,000 customers with more than 10 employees in April 2021, up from 81,900 in January 2020. It has said user growth could slow or decline as more people get vaccines and return to work or school in-person.

The case is In re: Zoom Video Communications Inc Privacy Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-02155.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.77% 2694.53 Delayed Quote.54.94%
FACEBOOK INC -0.56% 356.3 Delayed Quote.30.44%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.56% 284.91 Delayed Quote.28.10%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -2.05% 378.1 Delayed Quote.12.09%
All news about FACEBOOK INC
11:16aZoom reaches $85 million settlement of lawsuit over user privacy, 'Zoombombin..
RE
07/30Disney mandates vaccines for on-site U.S. employees
RE
07/30Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees
RE
07/30Wall Street declines with Amazon; S&P 500 on track for monthly gain
RE
07/30FB FINANCIAL : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.11 a Share, Payable Aug. 23 t..
MT
07/30U.S. judge says Google request for Microsoft documents is relevant
RE
07/30FACEBOOK : Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law
RE
07/30Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine
RE
07/30Today on Wall Street: Without a care in the world
07/30FACEBOOK : Evercore ISI Adjusts Facebook's Price Target to $450 From $400, Keeps..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 005 B 1 005 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 356,30 $
Average target price 411,51 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC30.44%1 004 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%58 931
TWITTER, INC.28.81%55 541
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.34%43 097
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 095
NEW WORK SE-9.46%1 690