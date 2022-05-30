Facedrive : March 31 2022 MD&A

Facedrive Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition as at March 31, 2022 and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 1

STEER (FACEDRIVE INC.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 May 30, 2022 The following interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information concerning the financial conditions and results of operations of Facedrive Inc. (the "Company", "Facedrive", "STEER", "we", "us" or "our") which includes its subsidiaries, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 or the quarter"), and the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021 or the comparative quarter"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements, including the related notes thereto, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Q1 2022 Interim Statements"). Our Q1 2022 Interim Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Our fiscal year is the 12-month period ending December 31. All amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. All information presented has been rounded to the nearest hundred dollars, unless otherwise indicated. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively referred to as "forward-lookinginformation") which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Facedrive or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this MD&A, such information uses such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "predict", "aim", "seek", "potential", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. This information reflects Facedrive's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this MD&A. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward- looking information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below. STEER believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Facedrive assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws or regulations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to Facedrive's revenue streams and financial performance, future growth and profitability of the Company, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial condition and results of operations, the Company's ability to maintain or adjust its capital, the Company's ability to finance its future cash requirements through debt and/or equity and the ability of the Company to manage its credit risk through financially stable institutions and payment collection platforms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Facedrive to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under the heading "Financial Risk Management Objectives and Policies" in this MD&A. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. 2

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. As such, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty in them. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is made as of the date of this MD&A and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. This space is intentionally blank . Company Overview begins on next page . > 3

COMPANY OVERVIEW Facedrive Inc. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on January 18, 2018 as "High Mountain Capital Corporation" ("High Mountain"). On September 16, 2019, the Company amalgamated with 2696170 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Mountain, to form 5021780 Ontario Inc., also a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Mountain. On December 31, 2019, High Mountain completed an amalgamation and continuance from a company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to a company continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) under the name "Facedrive Inc.". The Company's head office and registered office is located at 44 East Beaver Creek, Suite 16, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1G8 with its primary place of business being at 100 Consilium Place, Suite 400, Scarborough, Ontario M1H 3E3. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia. The Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FD". The Company intends to seek formal approval for change of its name by way of Articles of Amendment to "STEER Technologies Inc." at its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders announced for July 12, 2022. Therefore, the following contents may start using STEER to present Facedrive Inc. to keep the alignment and consistency. Services and Offerings - Overview STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on- demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: 1) subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and 2) on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS), health technology, and rideshare. The Company's platform is powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure, in a reportable manner, the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets. The Company's vision was inspired by a number of global megatrends: 1) widespread adoption of environmental, socially conscious and governance-oriented (ESG) consumer behaviour (particularly among the Y and Z generations, the future of global economic consumption) including an increased emphasis on social issues as a factor in commercial decision making; 2) international movement towards environmentally conscious legislation and policy (see: the Paris Accord, the European Union's target that all vehicles in production be electric by 2030 and the Canadian Federal Government's later announcement mandating 2035 as a transition date (quote: Transport Canada, June 29 2021)); 3) corporate and institutional adoption of said ESG principles (e.g. automotive industry manufacturers and other institutions including Canadian Schedule "A" Banks and top-tier Canadian telecommunications giants committing hundreds of millions of dollars towards ESG-related initiatives), and 4) the modern gig economy, reflecting a decline in traditional ownership models in favour of shared, subscription-based or on-demand solutions. Subscription-Based Offerings The Company's Subscription-Based Services are led by its flagship STEER EV business unit, which allows consumers (typically on a monthly recurring subscription basis) to choose from a diverse fleet of automobiles that includes a range of premium luxury, comfort and entry-level electric vehicles (EV) - without the hassles that come with long- term ownership or daily rental. The Company's electric vehicle subscription business was first acquired ("Steer Acquisition") from Exelorate Enterprises, LLC ("Exelorate"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). The Steer Acquisition was completed in September 2020, and the launch of the Steer vehicle subscription service platform in Toronto occurred in February 2021. The Company typically leases the hybrid and electric-vehicle automobiles that are utilized by Steer and its subscribers. Lease payments, maintenance and insurance expenses are borne by the Company, while Steer's customers pay only the monthly subscription fee for use of the vehicles. Since the Steer Acquisition, the Company has been pleased with the growth and success of its operations in Toronto and Washington, DC as two operational centers with strong utilization and subscriber growth rates, and intends to aggressively expand in North America into targeted markets that have been identified for expansion. The Company 4