  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Facedrive Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FD   CA30311W1005

FACEDRIVE INC.

(FD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 01:56:20 pm EDT
0.7000 CAD   +9.38%
Facedrive : Quarterly Report - Facedrive Inc March 31 2022 Quarterly Report

05/30/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
FACEDRIVE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

May 24, 2022

Facedrive Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

Table of Contents

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8-35

Facedrive Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

As at

Notes

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,604,905

$

2,229,173

Trade and other receivables

14

1,730,539

1,915,348

Prepaid expenses and deposits

15

727,627

363,914

Inventories

16

5,272,814

5,433,350

11,335,885

9,941,785

Restricted investment

17

146,026

221,202

Deposits

15

1,166,362

1,221,153

Investment in preferred shares

20

1,345,680

1,365,145

Equipment

21

507,987

399,420

Right-of-use assets

30

8,478,131

9,877,066

Intangible assets

18

3,859,760

4,540,362

Goodwill

19

1,907,369

1,919,844

Deferred income tax assets

49,552

46,900

Total assets

$

28,796,752

$

29,532,877

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

22

$

8,086,733

$

7,037,112

Customer deposits

539,592

466,420

Deposit on equity financing

33

2,227,259

-

Deferred revenue

8

305,984

402,171

Due to related parties

27

195,559

195,559

Lease liabilities - current

30

2,355,933

2,415,372

Income tax payable

84,447

85,677

13,795,507

10,602,311

Loans

23

101,327

98,591

Lease liabilities

30

7,670,834

8,718,114

Total liabilities

21,567,668

19,419,016

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

25

64,365,543

62,659,497

Contributed surplus

7,769,291

4,155,087

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(129,919)

(106,931)

Deficit

(64,775,831)

(56,593,792)

Total shareholders' equity

7,229,084

10,113,861

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,796,752

$

29,532,877

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Note 29

Subsequent events

Note 33

Approved by:

(signed) "Junaid Razvi" Director

(signed) "Suman Pushparajah"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Facedrive Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive

Loss

(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

For the three months ended March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

REVENUE

8

$

10,734,515

$

2,772,834

COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES

Cost of revenue

9

11,745,485

3,370,567

General and administration

10

2,004,384

2,059,249

Operational support

11

3,701,208

2,187,947

Research and development

12

737,478

344,435

Sales and marketing

13

591,115

858,087

Amortization

18

664,538

663,690

Depreciation

21, 30

356,788

30,174

Total costs and operating expenses

19,800,996

9,514,149

OPERATING LOSS

(9,066,481)

(6,741,315)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Government and other grants

31

1,022,814

1,084,882

Foreign exchange loss

(7,945)

(49,390)

Interest expenses

(240,328)

(187,285)

Interest income

56

9,632

Gain from sale of equipment

21

19,570

-

Gain on lease terminations

30

86,774

5,071

Fair value loss on investment

20

132

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

(8,185,408)

$

(5,878,405)

Deferred income tax recovery

3,369

248,000

NET LOSS

(8,182,039)

(5,630,405)

Cumulative translation adjustment

(22,988)

(34,084)

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS

$

(8,205,027)

$

(5,664,489)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

Weighted average shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

98,310,931

93,746,852

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Facedrive Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 85,0 M 66,7 M 67,2 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart FACEDRIVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Facedrive Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suman Pushparajah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Xie Chief Financial Officer
Junaid Razvi Chairman
Hamilton Jeyaraj Independent Director
Susan Uthayakumar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEDRIVE INC.-29.67%67
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.76%2 043 571
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.63%55 359
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.36%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.54%46 975
SEA LIMITED-62.96%46 380