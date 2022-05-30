Facedrive : Quarterly Report - Facedrive Inc March 31 2022 Quarterly Report
FACEDRIVE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
May 24, 2022
Facedrive Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
Table of Contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
8-35
Facedrive Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
As at
Notes
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,604,905
$
2,229,173
Trade and other receivables
14
1,730,539
1,915,348
Prepaid expenses and deposits
15
727,627
363,914
Inventories
16
5,272,814
5,433,350
11,335,885
9,941,785
Restricted investment
17
146,026
221,202
Deposits
15
1,166,362
1,221,153
Investment in preferred shares
20
1,345,680
1,365,145
Equipment
21
507,987
399,420
Right-of-use assets
30
8,478,131
9,877,066
Intangible assets
18
3,859,760
4,540,362
Goodwill
19
1,907,369
1,919,844
Deferred income tax assets
49,552
46,900
Total assets
$
28,796,752
$
29,532,877
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
22
$
8,086,733
$
7,037,112
Customer deposits
539,592
466,420
Deposit on equity financing
33
2,227,259
-
Deferred revenue
8
305,984
402,171
Due to related parties
27
195,559
195,559
Lease liabilities - current
30
2,355,933
2,415,372
Income tax payable
84,447
85,677
13,795,507
10,602,311
Loans
23
101,327
98,591
Lease liabilities
30
7,670,834
8,718,114
Total liabilities
21,567,668
19,419,016
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
25
64,365,543
62,659,497
Contributed surplus
7,769,291
4,155,087
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(129,919)
(106,931)
Deficit
(64,775,831)
(56,593,792)
Total shareholders' equity
7,229,084
10,113,861
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
28,796,752
$
29,532,877
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees
Note 29
Subsequent events
Note 33
Approved by:
(signed) "Junaid Razvi"
Director
(signed) "Suman Pushparajah"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Facedrive Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive
Loss
(Unaudited - In Canadian dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
For the three months ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
REVENUE
8
$
10,734,515
$
2,772,834
COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES
Cost of revenue
9
11,745,485
3,370,567
General and administration
10
2,004,384
2,059,249
Operational support
11
3,701,208
2,187,947
Research and development
12
737,478
344,435
Sales and marketing
13
591,115
858,087
Amortization
18
664,538
663,690
Depreciation
21, 30
356,788
30,174
Total costs and operating expenses
19,800,996
9,514,149
OPERATING LOSS
(9,066,481)
(6,741,315)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Government and other grants
31
1,022,814
1,084,882
Foreign exchange loss
(7,945)
(49,390)
Interest expenses
(240,328)
(187,285)
Interest income
56
9,632
Gain from sale of equipment
21
19,570
-
Gain on lease terminations
30
86,774
5,071
Fair value loss on investment
20
132
-
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
$
(8,185,408)
$
(5,878,405)
Deferred income tax recovery
3,369
248,000
NET LOSS
(8,182,039)
(5,630,405)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(22,988)
(34,084)
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS
$
(8,205,027)
$
(5,664,489)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.08)
$
(0.06)
Weighted average shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
98,310,931
93,746,852
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
