Facedrive : Quarterly Report - Facedrive Inc March 31 2022 Quarterly Report

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, the financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that they have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

May 24, 2022