Advanced Results first semester 2023
29 Sep 2023 18:30 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A
Advanced Results 1st Semester 2023
Source
FACEPHI
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
FACEPHI
ISIN
ES0105029005
Symbol
ALPHI
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 18:02:27 UTC.