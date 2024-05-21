As Facephi's CEO, I have a duty to ensure that the information we share with the marketplace is accurate, reliable and transparent. We would like to report that, after a thorough audit process, we have identified certain discrepancies regarding a turnover adjustment with our auditing firm. This adjustment amounts to €25.15M compared to the €30M

announced in our February 2024 earnings preview for the last financial year.

This variance relates to the recognition of revenue related to the delivery of licences, where their delivery and subsequent availability took place in 2023, although the formalisation of the agreements took place at the beginning of 2024.

The auditing firm's recommendation is that this revenue should be recognised in the current financial year. Such a change in the measurement approach to standardise the income statement is a practice that had not been applied in previous reviews, where the availability of products to customers had been considered as a benchmark for revenue recognition.

I would like to stress that these differences do not compromise Facephi's financial strength or strategic orientation. Over the past year, we have seen unprecedented growth, which can be illustrated by the positive evolution of the figures in this document. Equally, significant investments have supported this growth, both in technology and human talent, as well as our commitment to international expansion.