Letter from the CEO

Javier Mira

As Facephi's CEO, I have a duty to ensure that the information we share with the marketplace is accurate, reliable and transparent. We would like to report that, after a thorough audit process, we have identified certain discrepancies regarding a turnover adjustment with our auditing firm. This adjustment amounts to €25.15M compared to the €30M

announced in our February 2024 earnings preview for the last financial year.

This variance relates to the recognition of revenue related to the delivery of licences, where their delivery and subsequent availability took place in 2023, although the formalisation of the agreements took place at the beginning of 2024.

The auditing firm's recommendation is that this revenue should be recognised in the current financial year. Such a change in the measurement approach to standardise the income statement is a practice that had not been applied in previous reviews, where the availability of products to customers had been considered as a benchmark for revenue recognition.

I would like to stress that these differences do not compromise Facephi's financial strength or strategic orientation. Over the past year, we have seen unprecedented growth, which can be illustrated by the positive evolution of the figures in this document. Equally, significant investments have supported this growth, both in technology and human talent, as well as our commitment to international expansion.

This has a direct impact on the current year's turnover. Thus, during the first four months of 2024, we have achieved a turnover of €25.15M, compared to the €22.24M recorded in the same period in 2023, which represents an increase of 12.88% compared to the period between 2022 and 2023.

By adopting our financial auditors' recommendations and accounting criteria, we took steps to change our revenue recognition model, aligned with our new product profiles and consistent with our growth and consolidation plan. We firmly believe that this measure will not only allow us to address the variables identified but will also strengthen our ability to adapt and thrive in a constantly evolving business environment.

Once again, I would like to express my confidence in the strength of our company, as well as in our team's commitment and dedication. Together, we can learn from this experience to become stronger, focusing on further establishing our position in the marketplace.

We are grateful for your continued support and understanding during this period. Facephi is committed to open and transparent communication that builds trust and ensures a promising future together.

About Facephi

Experts in user digital identity verification,

specialising in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions.

Our technology

Moving towards end-to-end

Digital Identity Management

Interoperable

Passive

Blacklist

Governmental

Video

Fingerprint

Facial

Hybrid

liveness

validation

Databases

onboarding

User-centered

OCR

Document

Video

NFC

Behaviour

Voice

Scanning

validation

recording

Verification

Operations

Antifraud

Design Studio

UX | UI

Privacy

AI

Behaviour

Our products

Our solutions are designed to be more effective, faster and more autonomous for the customer, which gives us a competitive edge.

Effectiveness

Speed

Autonomy

Security

User experience

Welcome to

Welcome to

Facephi

Over a decade of major milestones

Procured

Became our

electronic

signature

main product

company

Team growth

Dual

listing in

Opened

Paris

First

First major

APAC office

customer

bank on

Facephi's

acquired

board

main

€1.7m

product

The team

Founded

Public listing

granted

in Alicante,

in Spain

begins to

grow

Spain

2012

13-14

15-16

2017

2018

2019

2020

Launched

International

Facephi

partnership

Identity

and growth

Wallet

commitment

Opened

with the

Korean

LATAM office

Partner

Hancom Group

Channel

opening and

Launched

consolidation

Opened

EMEA office

Doubled our

customer

base

Major

increase in

staff

2021

2022

2023

2024

Our technology

Our technology adapts to the needs of the market and industries that demand it.

Financial

Services

Airlines Telecommunication

Hospitality

Fintech

E-Commerce

Sports

Events

Investment

Security

E-Learning

Pensions

Insurance

Travel and Transport

Shared

Mobility

Legal

Services

Health

Public Administration

Crypto

Online

Gaming

Our technology

Digital identity,

a global trend on all agendas

Financial institutions

• Emerging banking models such as Open Banking or Open

Fintech depend on generating ecosystems based on trust.

• New regulatory developments will impact the sector and less

regulated environments such as crypto.

• Fraud control and risk minimisation

Public Institutions

ID Wallet in EU expected to be available by 2030

• UN and World Bank promoting Digital Identity with ID4D project

• NIST promotes Digital ID standardisation project

Transport and borders

e-services

  • Many initiatives are underway to standardise how digital identities are used in airports, including IATA's One ID.
  • Facephi already supports projects that securely enhance the traveller experience, based on identity verification technology.
  • Digital first customers operating exclusively online need secure environments, bound by regulatory frameworks such as GDPR.
  • KYC and qualified identity building is set to become the cornerstone of the entire ecosystem on which CX is built.

