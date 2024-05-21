Annual Report 2023
Consolidated Audited Accounts
2024
Letter from the CEO
Javier Mira
As Facephi's CEO, I have a duty to ensure that the information we share with the marketplace is accurate, reliable and transparent. We would like to report that, after a thorough audit process, we have identified certain discrepancies regarding a turnover adjustment with our auditing firm. This adjustment amounts to €25.15M compared to the €30M
announced in our February 2024 earnings preview for the last financial year.
This variance relates to the recognition of revenue related to the delivery of licences, where their delivery and subsequent availability took place in 2023, although the formalisation of the agreements took place at the beginning of 2024.
The auditing firm's recommendation is that this revenue should be recognised in the current financial year. Such a change in the measurement approach to standardise the income statement is a practice that had not been applied in previous reviews, where the availability of products to customers had been considered as a benchmark for revenue recognition.
I would like to stress that these differences do not compromise Facephi's financial strength or strategic orientation. Over the past year, we have seen unprecedented growth, which can be illustrated by the positive evolution of the figures in this document. Equally, significant investments have supported this growth, both in technology and human talent, as well as our commitment to international expansion.
This has a direct impact on the current year's turnover. Thus, during the first four months of 2024, we have achieved a turnover of €25.15M, compared to the €22.24M recorded in the same period in 2023, which represents an increase of 12.88% compared to the period between 2022 and 2023.
By adopting our financial auditors' recommendations and accounting criteria, we took steps to change our revenue recognition model, aligned with our new product profiles and consistent with our growth and consolidation plan. We firmly believe that this measure will not only allow us to address the variables identified but will also strengthen our ability to adapt and thrive in a constantly evolving business environment.
Once again, I would like to express my confidence in the strength of our company, as well as in our team's commitment and dedication. Together, we can learn from this experience to become stronger, focusing on further establishing our position in the marketplace.
We are grateful for your continued support and understanding during this period. Facephi is committed to open and transparent communication that builds trust and ensures a promising future together.
Contents
Business
02 Management
development
report
Our Strategy
Technology
Business
Organisation and
people
Financial
04 Conclusion
report
Financial information
Turnover and EBITDA
01Business development
About Facephi
Experts in user digital identity verification,
specialising in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions.
Our technology
Moving towards end-to-end
Digital Identity Management
Interoperable
Passive
Blacklist
Governmental
Video
Fingerprint
Facial
Hybrid
liveness
validation
Databases
onboarding
User-centered
OCR
Document
Video
NFC
Behaviour
Voice
Scanning
validation
recording
Verification
Operations
Antifraud
Design Studio
UX | UI
Privacy
AI
Behaviour
Our products
Our solutions are designed to be more effective, faster and more autonomous for the customer, which gives us a competitive edge.
Effectiveness
Speed
Autonomy
Security
User experience
Welcome to
Welcome to
Facephi
Over a decade of major milestones
Procured
Became our
electronic
signature
main product
company
Team growth
Dual
listing in
Opened
Paris
First
First major
APAC office
customer
bank on
Facephi's
acquired
board
main
€1.7m
product
The team
Founded
Public listing
granted
in Alicante,
in Spain
begins to
grow
Spain
2012
13-14
15-16
2017
2018
2019
2020
Launched
International
Facephi
partnership
Identity
and growth
Wallet
commitment
Opened
with the
Korean
LATAM office
Partner
Hancom Group
Channel
opening and
Launched
consolidation
Opened
EMEA office
Doubled our
customer
base
Major
increase in
staff
2021
2022
2023
2024
Our technology
Our technology adapts to the needs of the market and industries that demand it.
Financial
Services
Airlines Telecommunication
Hospitality
Fintech
E-Commerce
Sports
Events
Investment
Security
E-Learning
Pensions
Insurance
Travel and Transport
Shared
Mobility
Legal
Services
Health
Public Administration
Crypto
Online
Gaming
Our technology
Digital identity,
a global trend on all agendas
Financial institutions
• Emerging banking models such as Open Banking or Open
Fintech depend on generating ecosystems based on trust.
• New regulatory developments will impact the sector and less
regulated environments such as crypto.
• Fraud control and risk minimisation
Public Institutions
•
ID Wallet in EU expected to be available by 2030
• UN and World Bank promoting Digital Identity with ID4D project
• NIST promotes Digital ID standardisation project
Transport and borders
e-services
- Many initiatives are underway to standardise how digital identities are used in airports, including IATA's One ID.
- Facephi already supports projects that securely enhance the traveller experience, based on identity verification technology.
- Digital first customers operating exclusively online need secure environments, bound by regulatory frameworks such as GDPR.
- KYC and qualified identity building is set to become the cornerstone of the entire ecosystem on which CX is built.
