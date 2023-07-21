BME - GROWTH Palacio de la Bolsa Plaza de la Lealtad, 1 28014 Madrid

Alicante, 21st July 2023

COMMUNICATION- OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION- FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Under the provisions of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, and article 227 of the Law 6/2023 17th March, Spanish Securities Market and Investment Services, and related provisions, as well as in the Circular 3/2020 of BME Growth, we inform you about the following information related to the company FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "FacePhi" or "the Company", interchangeably).

During the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A. (hereinafter, "FACEPHI" or the "Company"), held on 21st July 2023, at second call, with the attendance of a total of 17 shareholders, present or represented, and representing a total of 37,05 of the share capital, all the resolutions submitted to vote in accordance with the notice of the General Meeting published at the time were approved. The resolutions adopted are as follows:

FIRST - Delegation to the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes into shares of the Company in favour of Nice & Green, S.A., excluding pre-emptive subscription rights, for a maximum amount of 20,000,000 euros, as well as to increase the share capital in the necessary amount to cover that Notes conversion into shares of the company.

The delegation in favour of the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes into shares of the Company for a maximum amount of euros 20,000,000, excluding pre-emptive subscription rights, being the sole recipient of that Convertible Bonds Nice & Green, all in accordance with the terms and conditions published in the notice of the Meeting, by means of an OIR published on 20 June 2023, has been unanimously approved, with the favourable vote of shares representing 37.05% of the share capital of the Company.

SECOND - Delegation of powers

The shareholders unanimously agree to expressly empower all the members of the Board of Directors, and in particular the Secretary of the Board of Directors, jointly and severally and without distinction, may grant public deed about the adopted resolutions.

In compliance with Circular 3/2020 of the segment BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, it is expressly stated that the information hereby communicated has been produced under the sole responsibility of the company and its administrators.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you might deem necessary. Sincerely,

Javier Mira Miró

Chairman of the Board of Directors

