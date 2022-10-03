FacePhi Biometría S A : Extraordinary General Meeting Announcement

BME - GROWTH Palacio de la Bolsa Plaza de la Lealtad, 1 28014 Madrid Alicante, 3rd of October 2022 OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION - FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. Dear Sirs, Under the provisions of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, and article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23rd October, and related provisions, as well as in the Circular 3/2020 of BME Growth, we inform you about the following information related to the company FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "FacePhi" or "the Company", interchangeably). FacePhi´s Board of Directors has agreed to call a General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held in Alicante (Spain), at Avenida México, nº 20, Edificio Marsamar, 3º, on November 7th, 2022, at 12:00 am. In the event that a sufficient quorum is not reached, it will take place on second call on the following day at the same place and time). Attached is, as an appendix, the full text of the call, which will be published today in FacePhi´s website. In compliance with Circular 3/2020 of the segment BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, it is expressly stated that the information hereby communicated has been produced under the sole responsibility of the company and its administrators. We remain at your disposal for any clarification you might deem necessary. Sincerely, _________________ Javier Mira Miró Chairman of the Board of Directors 1 www.facephi.com

FacePhi Biometría, S.A. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Board of Directors of FacePhi Biometría, S.A. (hereinafter, the Company), in a meeting that took place on October 3rd 2022, calls a Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The meeting will take place at the Company's registered office, that is, Avenida México, Nº 20, Edificio Marsamar, 3º (03008), Alicante, Spain. It will be held on November 7th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. In the event that a sufficient quorum is not reached, it will take place on second call, (the following day at the same place and time) for deliberation and, if necessary, approval of the next one. MEETING AGENDA FIRST - Review and approval of the schedule of work to be carried out by the internal audit committee for the 2022-2023 financial year. SECOND. - Proposal and approval of the appointment and re-election of Mr. Fernando Orteso de Travesedo as a member of the Board of Directors, in his capacity as independent director. THIRD. - Communication and provision of the Compliance and Criminal Risk Prevention Policy Board, in accordance with the UNE 19601 Standard on criminal Compliance management systems approved by the Board of Directors FOURTH - Requests and questions. FIFTH -. Delegation of powers. SIXTH - If applicable, drafting, reading and approval of the minutes of the General Meeting. RIGHT TO INFORMATION In accordance with the provisions of Article 272.2 of the Law on Corporations, the shareholders are informed that there is no documentation to be submitted for approval. Additionally, any shareholder may examine the mentioned documentation at the Company's registered office, all without prejudice to the fact that they are available on the Company's web page www.facephi.es Likewise, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 197.1 y 2 of the Law on Corporations, it is hereby stated that from the publication of this notice of call (up to the seventh day prior to the date scheduled for the meeting at first call) the shareholders have the right to request in writing the information or clarifications regarding the agenda. They may also ask any questions they consider necessary. Moreover, during the celebration of the general meeting, the shareholders may verbally request the information or clarifications they consider convenient regarding the agenda. If the shareholder's right cannot be satisfied at that time, the directors will be obliged to provide the requested information in writing, within seven days after the conclusion of the meeting. 2 www.facephi.com

RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE AND REPRESENTATION The General Meeting may be attended by all shareholders who appear as holders in the corresponding accounting register (at least five days before the meeting is held) and who have the attendance card at the company's registered office. This card may be replaced by the appropriate certificate of entitlement issued by the corresponding entity affiliated to IBERCLEAR. Any shareholder who so requests and accredits his status may obtain the aforementioned attendance card, both nominative and personal, at the registered office. This card will allow the shareholder to exercise all his rights as a shareholder of the Company. Any shareholder who is entitled to attend the General Meeting but does not attend may be represented by another person. This person may not be a shareholder but must comply with the requirements and formalities required by law. The representation must be conferred in writing or by any telematic or audiovisual means. In the latter case, it must be recorded on film, magnetic tape or computer, accompanied by an electronic copy of the attendance and proxy card duly signed by the shareholder. If it is not recorded in a public document, it must be special for each Meeting. The representation shall include all the shares held by the represented shareholder. The representation is always revocable. The attendance of the represented shareholder to the General Meeting will imply a revocation of the representation right. The shareholders must be informed that it will not be possible to attend the meeting remotely as the Company does not have the technical means to recognize and identify those attending, the permanent communication between those present, and the intervention and issuance of the vote in real time. DATA PROTECTION The personal data that shareholders send to the Company for the exercise of their rights of attendance, delegation and vote at the General Meeting will be treated with the purpose of managing the development, compliance and control of the existing shareholder relationship. Also, the data provided by the banks, companies and securities agencies in which these shareholders have their shares deposited or through the entity legally authorized to keep the register of book entries: IBERCLEAR. Likewise, the shareholders are informed that these data will be included in a computer file owned by the Company, and the shareholders will have the possibility to exercise their right of access, rectification, cancellation and opposition by means of a written communication sent to the Company (calle México, 20, 3, 03008, Alicante) or to the email address dpo@facephi.com(in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and theCouncil, on Data Protection and in Organic Law 3/2018, of 5 December, on Personal Data Protection and guarantee of digital rights,). In the event that the shareholder includes personal data in the representation card referring toother individuals, the shareholder must inform them of the points contained in the previous 3 www.facephi.com