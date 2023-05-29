FacePhi Biometría S A : General Shareholders´Meeting Announcement

Company's registered office, all without prejudice to the fact that they are available on the Company's web page www.facephi.com

Likewise, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 197.1 y 2 of the Law on Corporations, it is hereby stated that from the publication of this notice of call (up to the seventh day prior to the date scheduled for the meeting at first call) the shareholders have the right to request in writing the information or clarifications regarding the agenda. They may also ask any questions they consider necessary. Moreover, during the celebration of the general meeting, the shareholders may verbally request the information or clarifications they consider convenient regarding the agenda. If the shareholder's right cannot be satisfied at that time, the directors will be obliged to provide the requested information in writing, within seven days after the conclusion of the meeting.

RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE AND REPRESENTATION

The General Meeting may be attended by all shareholders who appear as holders in the corresponding accounting register (at least five days before the meeting is held) and who have the attendance card at the company's registered office. This card may be replaced by the appropriate certificate of entitlement issued by the corresponding entity affiliated to IBERCLEAR.

Any shareholder who so requests and accredits his status may obtain the aforementioned attendance card, both nominative and personal, at the registered office. This card will allow the shareholder to exercise all his rights as a shareholder of the Company. Any shareholder who is entitled to attend the General Meeting but does not attend may be represented by another person. This person may not be a shareholder but must comply with the requirements and formalities required by law. The representation must be conferred in writing or by any telematic or audiovisual means. In the latter case, it must be recorded on film, magnetic tape or computer, accompanied by an electronic copy of the attendance and proxy card duly signed by the shareholder. If it is not recorded in a public document, it must be special for each Meeting. The representation shall include all the shares held by the represented shareholder. The representation is always revocable. The attendance of the represented shareholder to the General Meeting will imply a revocation of the representation right.

The shareholders must be informed that it will not be possible to attend the meeting remotely as the Company does not have the technical means to recognize and identify those attending, the permanent communication between those present, and the intervention and issuance of the vote in real time.

DATA PROTECTION

The personal data that shareholders send to the Company for the exercise of their rights of attendance, delegation and vote at the General Meeting will be treated with the purpose of managing the development, compliance and control of the existing shareholder relationship. Also, the data provided by the banks, companies and securities agencies in which these shareholders have their shares deposited or

