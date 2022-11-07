FacePhi Biometría S A : General shareholders´meeting agreements 07.11.22

BME - GROWTH

Palacio de la Bolsa Plaza de la Lealtad, 1 28014 Madrid

Alicante, 7 November 2022

COMMUNICATION - OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION - RESOLUTIONS OF

THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as BME MTF Equity's BME Growth Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "Facephi" or "the Company" indistinctly).

During the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A. (hereinafter, "FACEPHI" or the "Company"), held on 7 November 2022, at first call, with the attendance of a total of 17 shareholders, present or represented, and representing a total of 30.49% of the share capital, all the resolutions submitted to vote in accordance with the notice of the General Meeting published at the time have been approved. The resolutions adopted are as follows:

FIRST - Examination and ratification of the schedule of work to be carried out by the audit committee for the 2022-2023 financial year.

The Board be informed that the audit committee plans to carry out the following work during the financial year 2022-2023:

Oversee the effectiveness of the Company's internal control, internal audit and risk management systems.

Follow up, where appropriate, on significant weaknesses in the internal control system identified by the auditor during the audit.

Oversee the process of preparing and presenting the required financial information.

Submit to the Board of Directors proposals for the selection, appointment, re- election and replacement of the auditor, as well as the responsibilities assumed with respect to the selection process, in accordance with the provisions of articles 16, paragraphs 2, 3 and 5, and 17.5 of Regulation (EU) No.

1