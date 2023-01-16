Advanced search
    FACE   ES0105029005

FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.

(FACE)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39:00 2023-01-16 am EST
2.950 EUR   +2.79%
12:50pFacephi Biometría S A : Half year report on the implementation of Facephi´s liquidity contract as of 31.12.2022
PU
12:10pFacephi Biometría S A : Half year report on the implementation of the liquidity contract with TSAF 31-12-2022
PU
01/09Facephi Biometría S A : Significants holdings on 31st December 2022
PU
FacePhi Biometría S A : Half year report on the implementation of Facephi´s liquidity contract as of 31.12.2022

01/16/2023 | 12:50pm EST
Alicante, 16th January 2023

Report on the implementation of the liquidity contract of

FacePhi for the second half of 2022

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) nº 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice, FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "Facephi" or "the Company"), an Euronext Growth Paris listed and traded firm (ticker: ALPHI) informs the public of the results of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with TSAF - Tradition Securities And Futures - for the second half of the year 2022.

The following means were included in the account as of 31/12/2022:

  • 2,570 shares
  • 135,716.82 €

In the second half of the year 2022, the liquidity contract negotiated:

BUY

SELL

Number of Shares

2,004

4,234

Number of transactions

11

15

Amount

4,712.05 €

10,277.75 €

Transaction for each day

Date

Company

B/S

Number

Price

Amount in €

04/07/2022

FacePhi

B

100

2.3

230

05/07/2022

FacePhi

B

100

2.2

220

06/07/2022

FacePhi

B

100

2.1

210

06/07/2022

FacePhi

S

10

2.2

22

08/07/2022

FacePhi

S

90

2.2

198

11/07/2022

FacePhi

S

100

2.3

230

13/07/2022

FacePhi

S

100

2.4

240

Date

Company

B/S

Number

Price

Amount in €

14/07/2022

FacePhi

S

100

25

250

15/07/2022

FacePhi

S

150

2,6333

395

15/08/2022

FacePhi

B

50

256

128

23/08/2022

FacePhi

B

100

25

250

29/08/2022

FacePhi

B

158

2,3816

376.29

02/09/2022

FacePhi

B

42

235

98.7

29/09/2022

FacePhi

B

100

22

220

14/10/2022

FacePhi

B

100

205

205

14/10/2022

FacePhi

S

10

225

22.5

19/10/2022

FacePhi

S

50

225

112.5

24/11/2022

FacePhi

S

640

223

1,427.20

25/11/2022

FacePhi

B

1 054

239

2,519.06

25/11/2022

FacePhi

S

1 300

2,3955

3,114.15

02/12/2022

FacePhi

S

48

24

115.2

05/12/2022

FacePhi

S

54

243

131.22

09/12/2022

FacePhi

S

326

243

792.18

22/12/2022

FacePhi

S

1 056

255

2,692.80

28/12/2022

FacePhi

B

100

255

255

29/12/2022

FacePhi

S

200

2,675

535

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you might deem necessary. Sincerely,

Javier Mira Miró

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
