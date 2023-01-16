FacePhi Biometría S A : Half year report on the implementation of Facephi´s liquidity contract as of 31.12.2022
01/16/2023 | 12:50pm EST
Alicante, 16th January 2023
Report on the implementation of the liquidity contract of
FacePhi for the second half of 2022
Dear Sirs,
In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) nº 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice, FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "Facephi" or "the Company"), an Euronext Growth Paris listed and traded firm (ticker: ALPHI) informs the public of the results of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with TSAF - Tradition Securities And Futures - for the second half of the year 2022.
The following means were included in the account as of 31/12/2022:
2,570 shares
135,716.82 €
In the second half of the year 2022, the liquidity contract negotiated:
