FacePhi Biometría S A : Half year report on the implementation of Facephi´s liquidity contract as of 31.12.2022

Alicante, 16th January 2023

Report on the implementation of the liquidity contract of

FacePhi for the second half of 2022

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) nº 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice, FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "Facephi" or "the Company"), an Euronext Growth Paris listed and traded firm (ticker: ALPHI) informs the public of the results of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with TSAF - Tradition Securities And Futures - for the second half of the year 2022.

The following means were included in the account as of 31/12/2022:

2,570 shares

135,716.82 €

In the second half of the year 2022, the liquidity contract negotiated:

BUY SELL Number of Shares 2,004 4,234 Number of transactions 11 15 Amount 4,712.05 € 10,277.75 € Transaction for each day Date Company B/S Number Price Amount in € 04/07/2022 FacePhi B 100 2.3 230 05/07/2022 FacePhi B 100 2.2 220 06/07/2022 FacePhi B 100 2.1 210 06/07/2022 FacePhi S 10 2.2 22 08/07/2022 FacePhi S 90 2.2 198 11/07/2022 FacePhi S 100 2.3 230 13/07/2022 FacePhi S 100 2.4 240 1

