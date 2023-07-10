Half year report on the implementation of the liquidity contract

10 Jul 2023 16:29 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A

half-year-report-implementation-liquidity-contract-faceph-30-6-23.pdf

Source

FACEPHI

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

FACEPHI

ISIN

ES0105029005

Symbol

ALPHI

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 14:31:20 UTC.