    FACE   ES0105029005

FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.

(FACE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 07/19 04:27:12 am
4.785 EUR   -0.21%
06:19aFACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A : Publications´ Calendar 15th July 2021
PU
07/13TWO NEW CONTRACTS : Entry into a new sector and into a new country
PU
07/05FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A : Significant holdings 2nd July 2021
PU
FacePhi Biometría S A : Publications´ Calendar 15th July 2021

07/19/2021 | 06:19am EDT
BME - GROWTH Palacio de la Bolsa Plaza de la Lealtad, 1 28014 Madrid

Alicante, 15th July 2021

COMUNICATION- OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION- FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Under the provisions of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23rd October, and related provisions, as well as in the Circular 3/2020 of BME Growth, we inform you about the following information related to the company FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "FacePhi" or "the Company", interchangeably).

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company will publish a preview of the financial statements for the first half of 2021 on 26 July before stock market opening.

In compliance with Circular 3/2020 of the segment BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, it is expressly stated that the information hereby communicated has been produced under the sole responsibility of the company and its administrators.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you might deem necessary. Sincerely,

_________________

Salvador Martí Varó

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Page 1

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:18:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9,40 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,4 M 84,3 M 84,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 75,0%
