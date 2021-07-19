FacePhi Biometría S A : Publications´ Calendar 15th July 2021

BME - GROWTH Palacio de la Bolsa Plaza de la Lealtad, 1 28014 Madrid

Alicante, 15th July 2021

COMUNICATION- OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION- FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Under the provisions of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23rd October, and related provisions, as well as in the Circular 3/2020 of BME Growth, we inform you about the following information related to the company FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A. (hereinafter "FacePhi" or "the Company", interchangeably).

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company will publish a preview of the financial statements for the first half of 2021 on 26 July before stock market opening.

In compliance with Circular 3/2020 of the segment BME Growth of BME MTF Equity, it is expressly stated that the information hereby communicated has been produced under the sole responsibility of the company and its administrators.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you might deem necessary. Sincerely,

Salvador Martí Varó

Chairman of the Board of Directors

