Significants holdings August 2023

07 Aug 2023 19:30 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S.A

press-release-significant-holdings-7-8-2023.pdf

Source

FACEPHI

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

FACEPHI

ISIN

ES0105029005

Symbol

ALPHI

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 17:57:31 UTC.