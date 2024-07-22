We are joining forces with a new partner, Unisys, a global leader in technology solutions. Through this relationship, Unisys will offer its clients enhanced state-of-the-art identity security processes, using our digital identity capabilities to address challenges in an ever-evolving security environment.
"The partnership with Unisys represents a significant milestone for Facephi. We look forward to working with Unisys to bring our identity verification and management solutions to the global market," said Alejandro Gómez de Cuenca, senior vice president of partner channel at Facephi.
As leaders in providing technology solutions to the financial services sector, the companies will collaborate in three key areas: digital banking, branch banking, and core banking. With security and user experience ranking top of the priority list, Unisys' digital banking solutions will offer expanded cyber protection by integrating our security capabilities. Optimized customer service channels from Unisys will bolster branch banking offerings, and back-end process enhancements will bring reliability and security to bank staff through core banking solutions.
"This collaboration between Unisys and Facephi represents our shared goal to drive business outcomes through innovative technology solutions for the banking and financial services sectors. It lays the foundation for us to expand this partner solution offering into other industries," said Chris Arrasmith, senior vice president, Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys.
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions - cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing - help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com
