Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  FacePhi Biometría, S.A.    FACE   ES0105029005

FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.

(FACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FacePhi Biometría S A : lands in Vietnam and continues its expansion in the Asian continent

04/16/2021 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After their appearance in Asia in 2019, the company has consolidated its presence among important financial groups and banks in the region, recently accessing the 'Innovation Financial Services' sandbox launched by the South Korean government

FacePhi will integrate its SelphID software into the account opening processes for Pinetree Securities clients, so that the new user can verify their identity through a comparison between a simple selfie taken at the moment and the photograph of their identity document

'Vietnam is one of the economies that has evolved the best in 2020, despite the difficult situation experienced by the pandemic, with growth forecasts that many experts place above 6% in 2021', the Company explains

FacePhimaintains its momentum in Asia with the signing of a new agreement with Pinetree Securities, the digital leading finance company specialized in online investment services in Vietnam. This project represents the entry of Spanish technology into the Vietnamese market, marking a new milestone in its rapid expansion across the Asian continent, just two years after establishing its first international headquarters in South Korea.

The technology that the firm will integrate into Pinetree Securities will be the SelphID digital onboarding software, which will facilitate the opening of new client accounts. To achieve this, the solution will request a simple selfie from the user, which will be taken with a passive liveness test, it will extract the patterns from their face and compare them with the photograph present in their identity document, in order to verify their identity in a quicker and safer way. This fully-digital & mobile-accessible process will provide better user-experience with strong security and convenience.

'The Pinetree Securities project gives us the opportunity to collaborate with a leading company in Vietnam, which has made customer service and the generation of trust their true hallmarks. It is a great opportunity to be able to contribute our biometric solutions to the digitization process of such a company', explains Dongpyo Hong, CEO of FacePhi APAC, who also values ​​the firm's entry into a new market: 'Vietnam is one of the economies that has evolved the best in 2020, despite the difficult situation experienced by the pandemic, with growth forecasts that many experts place above 6% in 2021. It is a country that is being very proactive in the commercial sphere, which in recent years has opened up a lot abroad by signing international treaties and which is managing to attract more and more foreign investment'.

With this new agreement, FacePhi continues to boost its presence in Asia, where the firm specialized in biometric solutions has already developed multiple projects for major financial groups, banks and hospitals. Since mid-2019, the company has grown especially in South Korea, where it has become part of the regulatory sandbox 'Innovation Financial Services' launched by the Korean government.

Pinetree Securities Corporation is Vietnam's leading online investment services company and since 2019 is part of Hanwha Investment & Securities and Hanwha Group Hanwha Group, a leading economic group in Korea.

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.
02:27aFACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A  : lands in Vietnam and continues its expansion in the Asi..
PU
04/08FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A  : strengthens its presence in Latin America with its entr..
PU
03/30FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Share Loan 29th March 2021
PU
03/08FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : ITSS and FacePhi reach a global agreement to accelerate..
PU
02/26FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : National SME of the Year Award 2020
PU
02/18FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Partners with Latin American Microfinance Provider Miba..
MT
02/17FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : and Mibanco join forces to promote mobile microcredits ..
PU
02/10FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Managers´transactions 10th February 2021
PU
02/01FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : closes 2020 with 22 new clients and revenues of 7.2 mil..
PU
01/19FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A  : Korean Government Selects Facephi To Support Modernizat..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,70 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2020 1,00 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2020 1,80 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,29x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
FacePhi Biometría, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,12 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Javier Mira Miró Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Salvador Martí Varó Chairman
Javier Barrachina Giménez Director-Research & Development
Juan Alfonso Ortiz Secretary & Independent Director
Fernando Orteso de Travesedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEPHI BIOMETRíA, S.A.-22.05%71
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31.52%59 172
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.11.46%41 675
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.79%41 068
HEXAGON AB12.19%36 824
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.00%36 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ