FacePhi Biometría, S.A.

FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.

(FACE)
FacePhi Biometría S A : strengthens its presence in Latin America with its entry into the Argentine investtech, Inviu

04/08/2021 | 02:40am EDT
Thanks to SelphID, the Spanish company's digital onboarding system, Inviu customers will be able to open an account just with their mobile camera, through a facial recognition system and optical reading of the identity document.

FacePhicontinues to lead the fintech alliances in Argentina after bringing its digital onboarding system to Inviu, an investtech of Grupo Financiero Galicia. A new agreement that reinforces the position of the Spanish Tech company in Latin America, where it already has many biometric recognition projects focused on the financial, banking and healthcare sectors.

FacePhi has implemented, together with its technological partner Compusistem, a new 100%-digital account opening system through its SelphID software, which will make it easier for users to open an account with a simple selfie and a photo of their identity document, used to verify their profile in a safe manner. Thus, Inviu clients will only need their mobile phone camera and the entity's app to invest in various products on the Argentine and United States markets, avoiding face-to-face procedures.

'The digitization of banking and financial services continues to strongly advance in Latin America, where it is increasingly common to replace office procedures with remote contracting based on biometric technology, much more agile and with all the security guarantees for the client. Also, in a context marked by Covid, the commitment to a contactless service that can be accessed from one's own home is an added value that more and more people are looking for', explains Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi, who adds: 'Argentina is an important country in the internationalization of FacePhi, where we have had a presence for years and in which we are very satisfied to collaborate with such relevant financial entities as Inviu.'

For his part, Ignacio Sagues, CEO of Inviu, highlights that 'from Inviu we seek to bring investments closer to people so that they can boost their savings and achieve their goals. We are aware that there are prejudices of the saver on the capital market and we work every day to bring them down. With our app, investing is simple, accessible and for everyone'.

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
