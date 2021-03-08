Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Facephi Biometria, S.A.    FACE   ES0105029005

FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.

(FACE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Facephi Biometria S A : ITSS and FacePhi reach a global agreement to accelerate digitalisation in the banking sector

03/08/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Swiss firm Information Technology and Solutions and Services (ITSS) and FacePhi have reached a strategic agreement to accelerate digitalisation in the banking sector, through the integration of biometric recognition solutions and digital onboarding systems around the world. In this way, both companies close a major alliance in the fintech field, in which the use of consensual identity verification with facial recognition will play a prominent role. Another objective of the agreement signed by ITSS and the Spanish company is to promote inclusive banking and improve accessibility for users, making it easier to open accounts and manage financial transactions.

'The use of biometric solutions has been growing steadily in recent years among financial institutions. It is one of the technologies that has joined the digitalisation process of banking with the greatest force, in which the human factor and user accessibility are playing a key role. Thanks to ITSS and its long experience in the integration of software for banks, we hope to be a reference in this important process of digital transformation, providing tools to companies and institutions, without forgetting that the security and privacy of the user is a fundamental point', highlights Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi.

'ITSS provides agile digital onboarding strategies that helps banks capitalize on the benefits of innovative technology. Our alliance with FacePhi will enable us to offer state of the art biometric solutions to banks and financial institutions. We are excited to continue on this path with FacePhi ensuring that security and privacy continues to be paramount in banking digital transformation.' Patrick Jaccoud, CEO of ITSS.

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.
02:17aFACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : ITSS and FacePhi reach a global agreement to accelerate..
PU
02/26FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : National SME of the Year Award 2020
PU
02/18FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Partners with Latin American Microfinance Provider Miba..
MT
02/17FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : and Mibanco join forces to promote mobile microcredits ..
PU
02/10FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Managers´transactions 10th February 2021
PU
02/01FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : closes 2020 with 22 new clients and revenues of 7.2 mil..
PU
01/19FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA S A  : Korean Government Selects Facephi To Support Modernizat..
MT
01/18FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Extraordinary General Meeting Announcement 2020.12.15
PU
01/18FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Half year report on FacePhi´s liquidity contract with T..
PU
01/18FACEPHI BIOMETRIA S A  : Korea embraces Spanish technology to boost innovation i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,70 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2020 1,00 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net Debt 2020 1,80 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,3 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,89x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Facephi Biometria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Javier Mira Miró Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Salvador Martí Varó Chairman
Javier Barrachina Giménez Director-Research & Development
Juan Alfonso Ortiz Secretary & Independent Director
Fernando Orteso de Travesedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA, S.A.-24.21%66
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.25.00%56 964
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-15.13%51 306
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-5.85%36 884
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED3.83%32 627
HEXAGON AB-3.92%30 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ