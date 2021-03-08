Facephi Biometria S A : ITSS and FacePhi reach a global agreement to accelerate digitalisation in the banking sector

The Swiss firm Information Technology and Solutions and Services (ITSS) and FacePhi have reached a strategic agreement to accelerate digitalisation in the banking sector, through the integration of biometric recognition solutions and digital onboarding systems around the world. In this way, both companies close a major alliance in the fintech field, in which the use of consensual identity verification with facial recognition will play a prominent role. Another objective of the agreement signed by ITSS and the Spanish company is to promote inclusive banking and improve accessibility for users, making it easier to open accounts and manage financial transactions.

'The use of biometric solutions has been growing steadily in recent years among financial institutions. It is one of the technologies that has joined the digitalisation process of banking with the greatest force, in which the human factor and user accessibility are playing a key role. Thanks to ITSS and its long experience in the integration of software for banks, we hope to be a reference in this important process of digital transformation, providing tools to companies and institutions, without forgetting that the security and privacy of the user is a fundamental point', highlights Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi.

'ITSS provides agile digital onboarding strategies that helps banks capitalize on the benefits of innovative technology. Our alliance with FacePhi will enable us to offer state of the art biometric solutions to banks and financial institutions. We are excited to continue on this path with FacePhi ensuring that security and privacy continues to be paramount in banking digital transformation.' Patrick Jaccoud, CEO of ITSS.