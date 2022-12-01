Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Facilities by ADF plc
  News
  Summary
    ADF   GB00BNZGNM64

FACILITIES BY ADF PLC

(ADF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:48 2022-12-01 am EST
62.50 GBX   +13.64%
06:04aIN BRIEF: Facilities by ADF shares up on acquisition of Location One
AN
05:02aFacilities by ADF Soars 13% on Location One Acquisition
MT
11/03TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Kitwave trades in-line
AN
IN BRIEF: Facilities by ADF shares up on acquisition of Location One

12/01/2022 | 06:04am EST
Facilities by ADF PLC - provider of production and support vehicles for the TV and film industry - Buys Location One Ltd, the UK's largest integrated TV and film location service and equipment hire company, for an initial consideration of GBP4.4 million in cash, with the issue of 3.4 million new shares. Says Location One customer base includes Amazon Studios, Netflix, Warner Brothers and the BBC, providing complementary services to that of ADF. Says there is an additional contingent earn out consideration of up to GBP2.7 million, which can be paid in cash instalments over a 36-month period. Facilities expects the acquisition to be immediately earnings accretive.

For the year that ended on September 30, Location One records a revenue of GBP9.2 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP2.1 million.

Chief Executive Officer Crispin Hardy says: "By joining forces with Facilities by ADF, we will be capable of bringing a compelling and expanded offering to the UK film and production industry at a time when demand for our products is at an all-time high."

Current stock price: 62.50 pence, up 14% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: up 15%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADF GROUP INC. 5.20% 1.82 Delayed Quote.13.04%
FACILITIES BY ADF PLC 13.64% 62.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NETFLIX, INC. 8.75% 305.53 Delayed Quote.-49.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 25,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net Debt 2021 13,2 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 41,8 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart FACILITIES BY ADF PLC
Duration : Period :
Facilities by ADF plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACILITIES BY ADF PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marsden James Proctor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil Evans Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn James Non-Executive Director
Warusahennedige V. Soysa Wijeratne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACILITIES BY ADF PLC0.00%50
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.07%52 340
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-8.57%38 572
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-22.07%15 293
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED2.52%12 319
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-51.54%12 293