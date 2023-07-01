Facor Alloys Limited informed that the manufacturing facilities at the Plant of the Company situated at SHREERAMNAGAR-535 101, Dist. Vizianagaram, (A.P.) shall become under temporary shutdown effective from July 15, 2023. till further notice, due to steep rise in the Power Tariff for Ferro Alloys industry by the DISCOM in the State of Andhra Pradesh (AP), resulting the unviable situation for running of Plant Operations in view of high input cost and negative margin at the prevailing market price.
Facor Alloys Limited Announces Suspension of Plant Operations Effective July 15, 2023. Till Further Notice
Today at 05:48 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023