Facor Alloys Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ferroalloys and Ferrochrome. The Company's product is used in the manufacture of Steel/Stainless Steel. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. The Company has the capacity to produce approximately 72,000 metric tons of ferroalloys per annum. The Company's plant is located at Shreeramnagar, Andhra Pradesh. The Company exports its Ferroalloys products to various countries, including Korea, Japan, Italy, Netherlands, United States, Turkey, China and Taiwan. The Company's subsidiaries include Best Minerals Limited, FAL Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Facor Electric Ltd., Facor Minerals (Netherlands) B.V., Facor Turkkrom Mining (Netherlands) B.V. and Cati Madencilik Ithalat ve Ihracat A.S.