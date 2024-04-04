SEE THE ADVANTAGE
FACTSET EUROPE LIMITED GENDER PAY GAP REPORT
Across the globe, clients value FactSet's dedication to service. It is our mission to solve our clients' greatest challenges with the power of collaboration and inclusion that makes FactSet a great place to work.
FactSet delivers financial data, analytics, and open technology to help the financial community see more, think bigger, and work better. Across the globe, our clients value FactSet's dedication to service and our commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) at every level.
We continue to deliver differentiated products and services to clients while remaining steadfast in our promise to be a reliable steward of the future, making a positive difference in the world.
Reporting on our global workforce demographics is an integral part of our DE&I journey at FactSet as we strive to measurably change the composition of our employee demographics to better represent our global communities.
Below is our gender pay gap data as of April 5, 2023, which covers FactSet Europe Limited, FactSet's only UK entity with 250 or more employees, in accordance with the UK's Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017 reporting requirements.
PAY QUARTILES
This chart shows the gender distribution at FactSet Europe Limited across four equally sized quartiles, ranging from lowest to highest paid:
Top Quartile
Upper-Middle Quartile
Lower-Middle Quartile
Lower Quartile
PAY AND BONUS GAP
This table shows the mean and median gender pay gap both for hourly pay rates and bonus payments during the reporting period:
Mean
Median
Hourly Rate
8.9%
12.3%
Bonus Payments
30.0%
-5.6%
BONUS PAYMENTS BY GENDER
The percentage of employees of each gender receiving bonus payments during the reporting period:
To hold ourselves accountable, we continue to invest in our DE&I resources and initiatives while publishing our workforce demographics in our annual Sustainability Report.
As a key component in our efforts to drive fair and equitable administration of pay, we engaged an outside firm to assess the degree of systemic gender equity in the salaries of our employees worldwide in 2022.
After controlling for various salary-influencing factors, the study found no statistically significant difference between salary and gender worldwide, and that on a global basis at our company, women are paid more than 99% on average what men are paid.
PEOPLE PROCESSES, RETENTION
AND ADVANCEMENT
As we continue working toward gender equity, we are proud to be an employer that promotes an inclusive culture and empowers women to progress in their careers.
In 2023, we continued to embed DE&I into all our gobal talent processes, including talent reviews and promotions. We will continue to expand and further our investment in this work.
RECOGNITION
FactSet is thrilled to have been recognised among the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. At FactSet, we strive for a collaborative and supportive work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.
Furthermore, we also launched a new Global Gender Inclusivity Policy and supporting resources, which help us to provide a safe, supportive work environment where all rights and identities are respected and protected. As restated in this policy, FactSet prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity or gender expression, and we believe all FactSetters have the right to be addressed by their chosen name and the pronouns that correspond to their gender identity or expression, no matter where in the world they are based.
In fiscal year 2023, FactSet Europe Limited introduced menopause support services via our UK medical insurer, allowing employees to connect with real-life,NHS-trained menopause practitioners who can offer guidance and advice for people going through menopause.
RECRUITMENT
Our recruitment efforts are focused on hiring talent representative of our global communities and bringing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences to our company. FactSet's diversity recruiting strategy is supported by multiple partnerships connecting us with a wide range
of universities, associations, and organizations, as well as fair and equitable processes designed to deliver diverse candidate slates for all positions.
Our global Talent Acquisition team has also been trained in best practices for developing inclusive job descriptions, prioritizing candidate evaluation criteria, and dismantling bias in the interview process.
EDUCATION
In 2023, we continued to engage and develop our workforce through an enriched catalog of educational engagement initiatives on gender, race, identity, intersectionality, unconscious bias, and allyship.
We continue to facilitate mentorship, shadowing, and professional development programs to promote employee advancement and retention by supporting talent development across the organization. In 2023, we piloted a sponsorship program to help build relationship capital for participants.
ENGAGEMENT
We continue to foster engagement by empowering our global Business Resource Groups (BRGs). Among them is our global Women's BRG which helps provide safe networking spaces, champion change and facilitate a variety of in-person and virtual events.
In March 2023, our global FactSet Women's BRG hosted the first EMPOWER Business Conference celebrating International Women's Day - a global celebration of women and the promotion of gender equality around the world. We marked the date with a series of events and activities featuring inspiring guest speakers and FactSetters who shared their stories, celebrated achievements, and raised awareness of the need for equitable opportunities for all.
WHAT IS FACTSET DOING TO ADDRESS THE GAP?
FactSet is at the intersection of technology and finance and, historically in society, women have been underrepresented in both industries. FactSet Europe Limited's employee distribution as of April 5, 2023 was 64.8% men and 35.2% women.
We are encouraged to see an improvement in the representation of women at all levels throughout FactSet Europe Limited, however, we did note a marginal increase in our mean and median hourly payment gaps.
In 2023, we observed an improvement in the representation of women receiving bonus payments and a double-digit reduction of the mean bonus pay gap. Moreover, our median bonus gap is now 5.6% in favour of women.
While we are proud of our advancements, we acknowledge that we must do more to accelerate the pace of change and increase representation across all levels, including Women in technology and in leadership. To this end, we plan to continue investing in our Talent Development and DE&I strategies to make even more progress in this area.
As we journey toward becoming an employer of choice, we are encouraged by responses to our annual, anonymous, and confidential employee engagement survey, administered by a third-party provider, in which 87% of employees at FactSet Europe Limited said they felt they were treated fairly, regardless of their gender identity or expression.
We believe that diversity helps to build the most effective and innovative teams by a variety of measures. Increasing the representation of women is an important component of broadening diversity and inclusion, and while we have seen progress in the past few years, there is still work to do.
In 2023, FactSet has remained committed to making actionable steps to positively impact all stakeholders including employees, clients, investors, and shareholders.
OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR EMPLOYEES AND OUR INDUSTRY
We confirm that the above data is accurate and in accordance with the UK gender reporting legislation.
In addition, we want to reinforce our personal commitment to increasing the number of women leaders at FactSet and providing programs to support their development.
Desirée Dancy
Chief Diversity Officer & Head of
Corporate Responsibility
FactSet Research Systems
