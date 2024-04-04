ENGAGEMENT

We continue to foster engagement by empowering our global Business Resource Groups (BRGs). Among them is our global Women's BRG which helps provide safe networking spaces, champion change and facilitate a variety of in-person and virtual events.

In March 2023, our global FactSet Women's BRG hosted the first EMPOWER Business Conference celebrating International Women's Day - a global celebration of women and the promotion of gender equality around the world. We marked the date with a series of events and activities featuring inspiring guest speakers and FactSetters who shared their stories, celebrated achievements, and raised awareness of the need for equitable opportunities for all.

WHAT IS FACTSET DOING TO ADDRESS THE GAP?

FactSet is at the intersection of technology and finance and, historically in society, women have been underrepresented in both industries. FactSet Europe Limited's employee distribution as of April 5, 2023 was 64.8% men and 35.2% women.

We are encouraged to see an improvement in the representation of women at all levels throughout FactSet Europe Limited, however, we did note a marginal increase in our mean and median hourly payment gaps.

In 2023, we observed an improvement in the representation of women receiving bonus payments and a double-digit reduction of the mean bonus pay gap. Moreover, our median bonus gap is now 5.6% in favour of women.

While we are proud of our advancements, we acknowledge that we must do more to accelerate the pace of change and increase representation across all levels, including Women in technology and in leadership. To this end, we plan to continue investing in our Talent Development and DE&I strategies to make even more progress in this area.

As we journey toward becoming an employer of choice, we are encouraged by responses to our annual, anonymous, and confidential employee engagement survey, administered by a third-party provider, in which 87% of employees at FactSet Europe Limited said they felt they were treated fairly, regardless of their gender identity or expression.