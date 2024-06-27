FactSet Expands Existing Suite of Asia-Pacific Private Company Data Coverage June 27, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., June 27, 2024 -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced a significant expansion of its content offerings for private companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, bringing the total number of private companies covered in the region to more than 1.6 million. This expansion specifically targets China, Japan, and Australia, providing investment banks and private equity (PE) firms with in-depth firmographics and enhanced financial data to streamline their deal sourcing and due diligence workflows.

"The APAC region is a hub for dynamic private companies attracting increasing investment interest," said Jason Weinstein, Senior Director at FactSet. "By providing comprehensive data on these companies, we equip investment banks and PE firms with the critical insights they need to drive superior outcomes throughout the deal lifecycle."

Limited access to private company intelligence and financials restricts investment bankers and PE professionals from conducting efficient deal research and finding new investment opportunities. Building on FactSet's current APAC data coverage, this expansion strengthens FactSet's position as a trusted provider for investment professionals in the APAC region and offers enhanced insights into private market datasets to enable users to save time and identify high-potential investment targets.

The new datasets include expanded coverage, including key firmographics such as executive profiles, subsidiaries, business activities, ratios, and growth metrics to assess a company's financial health and derive its valuation for more than 546,000 private companies with over 1 million USD in revenue across APAC. In Japan, coverage increased by 124,000 private companies, with 91,000 of those private companies with recent financials. In China, coverage grew by 413,000 new private companies, all with recent financial data. In Australia, FactSet added coverage for 9,000 new private companies and financials for 11,000 private companies.

This differentiated data is integrated into FactSet's intelligent digital platform, which provides a single source for in-depth private company data, along with the company's industry-leading public company content. Investment bankers and private equity dealmakers can leverage FactSet's GenAI-powered screening tools to identify promising private companies across key APAC markets and perform thorough due diligence to navigate the investment landscape with confidence.

"Ourinitial APAC private market data expansionwas a step in the right direction, but as industry professionals require access to more private company data, we continue to make significant investments for our clients," said Weinstein. "We're proud to provide private market firms with tools to build confidence and inform investment decision-making while helping our clients assess potential risks, fundraising prospects, and portfolios through our competitive insights."

For more information, please visit:https://www.factset.com/lp/choose-factset-for-private-markets

