Tuesday December 19, 2023
FactSet Earnings Call
First Quarter Fiscal 2024
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures
Agenda
- Welcome
- Business Update
- Financial Overview
- Questions and Answers
- Appendix
Key Metrics - First Quarter 2024
7.1% 1
37.6% 2
$4.12 2
ORGANIC ASV +
ADJUSTED
ADJUSTED
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
+
OPERATING
+
DILUTED
GROWTH
MARGIN
EPS
Driven by higher Wealth
Decreased by ~70 bps YoY due
Increased by 3.3% YoY due
sales and increased sales
to higher technology expenses,
to revenue growth partially
of data.
which were partially offset by
offset by margin
lower facilities
compression and a higher
expenses, professional fees
tax rate.
and T&E expenses.
1 LTM organic growth rate based on November 30, 2023. Annual Subscription Value (ASV) at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Professional services are revenues derived from project-based consulting and implementation. Organic ASV excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last twelve months and foreign currency movements.
2 Please see Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to GAAP metrics.
Key Operational Metrics
>95%
ASV RETENTION
ASV retained from clients over the last twelve
months.
No change versus 2023 | Q1
90%
CLIENT RETENTION
Percentage of clients retained over the last twelve months.
Down ~150bps versus 2023 | Q1
207,083
USER COUNT
Number of individuals accessing FactSet's
solutions.
14% change since 2023 | Q1
7,945
CLIENT COUNT
Companies subscribing to FactSet services with an
ASV greater than $10,000.
4% change since 2023 | Q1
ASV + Professional Services Growth Rates* - By Global Segments
$2,185 Million
Organic ASV + Professional Services
+7.1%
$453M
EMEA
$22M +7% Pro Svcs
(4)%
$1,048M
AMERICAS
+9%
$552M $216M
EMEA ASIAPAC
+5%+8%
$1,395M
AMERICAS
+8%
$596M$600M
$813M ANALYTICSANALYTICS
RESEARCH+6%
+6%
$218M $181M
CTS WEALTH
CTS
+16% +6%
+16%+12%
* LTM Organic ASV Growth Rate based on last twelve months as of November 30, 2023
We continued to deliver on our strategy: To build the leading open content and analytics platform that delivers differentiated advantage for our clients' success
S c a l e U p
O u r C o n t e n t
R e f i n e r y
Deep Sector is driving wins and renewals within banking, positioning us to increase market share
N e x t
G e n e r a t i o n
W o r k f l o w
S o l u t i o n s
Industry leading analytics and middle office solutions drove a key performance win as asset managers and asset owners rely on our portfolio lifecycle
Growing demand for cloud- native solutions contribute to real time deployments
C l i e n t
O b s e s s i o n
Generative AI is fueling innovation and development, allowing us to reimagine the client experience across workflows
Financial Overview
8
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results*
(in thousands, except per share data)
7.4%
7.2%
Revenues
Organic Revenues
11/30/23 $542,216
11/30/23 $541,393
11/30/22 $504,815
11/30/22 $504,815
10.0%
5.5%
Operating Income
Adjusted Operating
11/30/23
$189,040
Income
11/30/22
$171,895
11/30/23 $203,965
11/30/22 $193,402
80bps
(70bps)
Operating Margin
Adjusted Operating
11/30/23 34.9%
Margin
11/30/22 34.1%
11/30/23 37.6%
11/30/22 38.3%
8.6%
2.5%
Net Income
Adjusted Net
11/30/23 $148,555
Income
11/30/22 $136,798
11/30/23 $159,127
11/30/22 $155,171
9.1%
3.3%
Diluted EPS
Adjusted Diluted EPS
11/30/23 $3.84
11/30/23 $4.12
11/30/22 $3.52
11/30/22 $3.99
9.3%
EBITDA
11/30/23 $219,002 11/30/22 $200,419
56.4%
Free Cash Flow
11/30/23 $138,678 11/30/22 $88,676
* Please see Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to GAAP metrics.
We remain focused on returning capital to shareholders
FactSet continued share repurchases in the first fiscal quarter of 2024
Figures in millions accept share price
$410.64
$440.67
$403.44
$330.26
$270.10
$197.06
$241.08
$162.62
$177
$304
$220
$201
$265
$19
$261
136K
$81
$89
$100
$110
$118
$126
$139
$59
$37
'17*
'18
'19
'20
'21
'22
'23
'Q1 FY24
Cash Dividends
Share Repurchases
Average Share Price
* Includes shares repurchased from employee stock options for 2017
