FactSet Research Systems, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of a financial data management and analysis platform for investors, asset managers, private equity companies and finance professionals. Through the FactSet platform, the group provides financial data and market information on securities markets, companies and industries to enable its clients to identify and find investment opportunities, while providing them with the necessary tools to analyze, monitor and manage their investment portfolios. At the end of August 2023, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. had over 189,972 users. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (64%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (25.9%) and Asia/Pacific (10.1%).

Sector Professional Information Services