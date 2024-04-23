FactSet enhances Portfolio Management solutions with PM Hub April 23, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., April 23, 2024 - FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced a major enhancement to its portfolio management solutions with PM Hub.

PM Hub empowers institutional portfolio managers with an innovative solution that streamlines portfolio management and seamlessly integrates with research and trading workflows.

With PM Hub, users can view real-time updates on multi-asset class portfolio performance, risk, and composition; compare pre- and post-trade analytics; monitor external research, including news, upcoming events, and behavioral analytics; and review their firm's bespoke internal research.

The comprehensive platform brings everything together within the context of one's portfolio for a highly intuitive user experience designed specifically for portfolio manager workflows.

PM Hub allows users to perform 'what-if' trade simulations without needing to create orders for a more efficient and informed decision-making process.

Through FactSet StreetAccount, PM Hub provides quick links to portfolio news and key security information, equipping users with valuable context all within a centralized location.

Built on FactSet's robust analytics platform, PM Hub aligns with FactSet's flagship Portfolio Analysis tool for internal accuracy and reliability.

One of PM Hub's key differentiators is its seamless integration with FactSet's Research Management System (RMS) platform, connecting both internal analyst and broker research directly to the portfolio manager's workflow to enhance collaboration and streamline the investment process.

PM Hub also connects with Order Management Systems (OMS) and Execution Management Systems (EMS) to provide a turnkey solution for an efficient downstream trading workflow.

PM Hub will soon feature Portfolio Assistant, a GenAI-charged conversational chatbot powered by FactSet Mercury, an innovative large language model-based knowledge agent,that allows users to ask direct questions about their performance, risk, or portfolio composition to help translate ideas into workflow.

With Portfolio Assistant, users can simply ask questions about their portfolios using natural language, and FactSet will surface answers with source links, ensuring auditabilityand accuracy throughout the research workflow.

"FactSet is bringing a consolidated portfolio management solution to equip clients with intuitive tools that are designed to maximize efficiency, minimize risk, streamline operations, and ultimately help drive better performance," said Stan Kwasniewski, Senior Director, Product Management at FactSet. "PM Hub demonstrates FactSet's commitment to continue innovating our solutions by leveraging industry-leading data, real-time analytics, and innovative AI technology. We are excited to offer a centralized, next-generation solution to help portfolio managers do their best work."

For more information, please visit: PM Hub | FactSet

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.