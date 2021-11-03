Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

(FDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Birds of a Feather: A Comparison of Growth Equity and Late-Stage Venture Capital

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Birds of a Feather: A Comparison of Growth Equity and Late-Stage Venture Capital Companies and Markets

By Colin Devereaux| November 3, 2021

Growth equity and post-seed venture capital (VC) are two styles often seen competing for the same deals within the private markets. Here we use Cobalt's investments data set to take a deeper dive and understand the difference in how institutional investors approach these seemingly similar investment styles. To do this, we've taken the average commitment size for each style from 2010-2021 and plotted out how they have changed from year to year.

Key Takeaways
  • Growth equity and late-stage venture capital commitments merged closer after the 2008-2009 recession, with average VC commitments surpassing growth for the only time all decade in 2013. After this vintage year, the trends start to clearly diverge.
  • In the past five to seven years, investors are leaning towards larger investments in growth equity, cutting larger and larger checks on average compared to late-stage VC investors.
  • One explanation for this divergence is that growth equity is seen as a potentially safer investment compared to late-stage venture funds. This is most apparent in 2017, 2019, and 2021 with over $40 million gaps in average commitments between the two styles.
Looking Ahead
  • This trend gap may persist as the world continues to navigate through COVID, since investors continue to see growth equity as the safer of the two investment options.
  • An alternative scenario is a trend reversal, as late-stage tech startups may be better positioned to excel in a more remote world.
  • Moreover, late-stage VC may be a beneficiary of recent trends in the market, as investors react to the IPO and SPAC frenzy of the past year by rotating back into the style.
  • The popularity of credit funds and buyout funds looking to take advantage of distressed companies may also overtake commitments for the coming vintage years, which would leave less dry powder for growth equity and late-stage VC.

This article was originally published on the Cobalt web site.

The information contained in this article is not investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
10:45aBIRDS OF A FEATHER : A Comparison of Growth Equity and Late-Stage Venture Capital
PU
09:01aFactSet Declares Dividend
GL
11/01Smallest Increase in EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies for Q4 Over the Past Five Quar..
PU
10/29S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : October 29, 2021
PU
10/28Continued Strong Third Quarter U.S. IPO Activity Pushes 2021 to New Highs
PU
10/27Financial Use Cases for Named Entity Recognition (NER)
PU
10/26Growing Solar Capacity Threatens U.S. Natural Gas Demand
PU
10/25FACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Companies With More Global Exposure Reporting Higher Earnings G..
PU
10/22S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : October 22, 2021
PU
10/22FACTSET RESEARCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 713 M - -
Net income 2022 447 M - -
Net cash 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 16 411 M 16 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,50x
EV / Sales 2023 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 10 892
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 435,98 $
Average target price 366,15 $
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Chairman
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.30.77%16 368
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.29%111 087
RELX PLC28.70%60 553
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION40.46%58 457
MSCI INC.46.54%54 177
EQUIFAX INC.43.93%33 862