Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52 2022-10-19 pm EDT
404.82 USD   -1.09%
12:16pCanada Earnings Season Preview : Q3 2022
PU
10/14S&p 500 Earnings Season Update : October 14, 2022
PU
10/13Factset Research : A Closer Look at the Inflation Reduction Act's Energy Communities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada Earnings Season Preview: Q3 2022

10/19/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canada Earnings Season Preview: Q3 2022 Earnings

By John Butters| October 19, 2022

Analysts lowered their earnings estimates more than average for the third quarter for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite. On a per-share basis, estimated earnings for the third quarter decreased by 6.0% from June 30 to September 30. This decline was larger than the 5-year average (-0.9%), the 10-year average (-3.1%), the 15-year average (-4.5%), and the 20-year average (-3.6%) for a quarter.

The third quarter also marked the first decline in the quarterly EPS estimate since Q2 2020 (-36.7%). At the sector level, the Health Care and Materials sectors witnessed the largest declines in earnings estimates, while the Information Technology sector saw the largest increase in earnings estimates.

Because of the net downward revisions to earnings estimates, the estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for Q3 2022 is lower now relative to the start of the third quarter. As of today, the S&P/TSX Composite is expected to report (year-over-year) earnings growth of 14.8%, compared to the estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate of 20.4% on September 30 and the estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate of 31.6% on June 30.

If 14.8% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the eight consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth reported by the index. Five of the eleven sectors are projected to report year-over-year earnings growth, led by the Utilities, Energy, and Consumer Staples sectors. On the other hand, six sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Health Care sector.

Looking ahead, analysts expect earnings growth of 12.1% for Q4 2022, and 17.5% for CY 2022. For Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 2.7% and 3.6%. For CY 2023, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 5.5%.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 11.3, which is below the 5-year average (15.1) and below the 10-year average (15.2).

The peak weeks of the Q3 2022 earnings season for the S&P/TSX Composite start next week. Over the next three weeks, more than 180 companies in the index are expected to report results for the third quarter.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 16:14:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
12:16pCanada Earnings Season Preview : Q3 2022
PU
10/14S&p 500 Earnings Season Update : October 14, 2022
PU
10/13Factset Research : A Closer Look at the Inflation Reduction Act's Energy Communities
PU
10/11Factset Research : Q4 2022 Investor Conference and Events Highlights
PU
10/11Examining Mismatched Stocks : A Novel Source of Predictable Price Pressure
PU
10/10Factset Research : S&P 500 Likely to Report Earnings Growth of 6% to 7% for Q3 2022
PU
10/07Insider Sell: Factset Research Systems
MT
10/07Factset Research : The Limits of Coal to Gas Switching
PU
10/07Factset Research : 50% of S&P 500 Companies Citing A Negative Impact From FX on Q3 Earning..
PU
10/06Polar Bears : Bullish or Bearish Outlook?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 831 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 15 545 M 15 545 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 203
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 409,29 $
Average target price 418,08 $
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Kate Stepp Chief Technology Officer
James J. McGonigle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.-15.79%15 545
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-36.98%100 320
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-6.49%49 570
RELX PLC-7.58%47 903
MSCI, INC.-33.32%32 890
WOLTERS KLUWER-2.27%24 491