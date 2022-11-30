Advanced search
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:42 2022-11-30 pm EST
445.52 USD   -0.80%
12:14pCanada Earnings Season Review : Q3 2022
PU
11/29FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/21U.s. Mergers & Acquisitions Monthly Review : Oct. 2022
PU
Canada Earnings Season Review: Q3 2022

11/30/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Canada Earnings Season Review: Q3 2022 Earnings

By John Butters| November 30, 2022

At this late stage of the Q3 earnings season for the S&P/TSX Composite, the number of companies reporting a positive earnings surprise is slightly below average while the magnitude of these earnings surprises is well above average. On a year-over-year basis, the S&P/TSX Composite is reporting double-digit (year-over-year) earnings growth for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Overall, 94% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q3 2022 to date. Of these companies, 53% have reported actual EPS above estimates, which is slightly below the five-year average of 54%. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 9.1% above estimates, which is well above the five-year average of -2.1%.

The blended earnings growth rate (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) for the third quarter is 16.7% today, compared to an earnings growth rate of 20.4% at the end of the third quarter (September 30).

Since September 30, downward revisions to EPS estimates and negative earnings surprises reported by companies in the Materials and Financials sectors have been partially offset by upward revisions to EPS estimates and positive earnings surprises reported by companies in the Energy sector, resulting in an overall decrease in the earnings growth rate for the index during this period.

Despite the decline in the growth rate since the end of the quarter, the index is still reporting double-digit earnings growth for the eighth straight quarter. Six of the eleven sectors are reporting (or have reported) year-over-year earnings growth, led by the Energy and Consumer Staples sectors. On the other hand, five sectors are reporting (or have reported) a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Health Care sector.

Looking ahead, analysts expect earnings growth of 5.1% for Q4 2022, and 15.0% for CY 2022. For Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, analysts are projecting earnings declines of -1.8% and -0.7%. For CY 2023, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 3.4%.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 12.5, which is below the five-year average (15.0) and below the ten-year average (15.2).

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 104 M - -
Net income 2023 499 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 17 102 M 17 102 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,65x
EV / Sales 2024 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 203
Free-Float 91,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 449,12 $
Average target price 419,54 $
Spread / Average Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Kate Stepp Chief Technology Officer
James J. McGonigle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.-7.59%17 102
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-26.44%113 098
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.64%54 425
RELX PLC-4.66%52 364
MSCI, INC.-20.63%38 885
WOLTERS KLUWER0.68%26 991