  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FactSet Research Systems Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Earnings Insight: Q4 '21 by the Numbers [Infographic]

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
Earnings Insight: Q4 '21 by the Numbers [Infographic] Earnings

By John Butters| March 2, 2022

Each week, Earnings Insight offers analysis on critical trends impacting the S&P 500. Here, we've compiled some of the most interesting developments Earnings Insight covered over the last quarter in an easy-to-digest infographic. Read on to find out which sectors saw the most growth and which topics dominated earnings calls in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

The information contained in this article is not investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 725 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net cash 2022 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 15 567 M 15 567 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,87x
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 898
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 411,86 $
Average target price 427,46 $
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.-15.26%15 567
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-20.39%141 820
RELX PLC-4.66%58 880
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-14.10%49 774
MSCI, INC.-18.33%40 665
EQUIFAX INC.-25.19%26 741