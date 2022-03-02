Earnings Insight: Q4 '21 by the Numbers [Infographic] Earnings By John Butters| March 2, 2022

Each week, Earnings Insight offers analysis on critical trends impacting the S&P 500. Here, we've compiled some of the most interesting developments Earnings Insight covered over the last quarter in an easy-to-digest infographic. Read on to find out which sectors saw the most growth and which topics dominated earnings calls in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

The information contained in this article is not investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.