    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-07-11 am EDT
399.98 USD   -0.41%
07/08FACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Likely to Report Earnings Growth Between 9% and 12% for Q2 2022
PU
07/07FACTSET RESEARCH : Optimize Your Quantitative Factor Research Workflows
PU
07/06State Street Corporation and FactSet Partner to Streamline Data Flows Across Front, Middle & Back Office
CI
FactSet Research : 61% of S&P 500 Companies Cite Negative Impact of Labor Costs on Q2 Earnings Calls

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
61% of S&P 500 Companies Cite Negative Impact of Labor Costs on Q2 Earnings Calls Earnings

By John Butters| July 11, 2022

While the majority of S&P 500 companies will report earnings results for Q2 2022 over the next few weeks, 4% of the companies in the index (18 companies) have already reported earnings results for the second quarter (through July 8). Given current expectations for single-digit earnings growth for the second quarter and the possibility of a recession, have these companies discussed specific factors that had a negative impact on earnings or revenues for the second quarter (or are expected to have a negative impact in future quarters) during their earnings conference calls?

Searching for Specific Terms in Conference Call Transcripts

To answer this question, FactSet searched for specific terms related to a number of factors (e.g. "currency," "labor," etc.) in the conference call transcripts of the 18 S&P 500 companies that conducted second quarter earnings conference calls through July 8 to see how many companies discussed these factors. FactSet then looked to see if the company cited a negative impact, expressed a negative sentiment (e.g. "volatility," "uncertainty," "pressure," "headwind," etc.), or discussed clear underperformance in relation to the factor for either the quarter just reported or in guidance for future quarters.

Labor costs and shortages have been cited by the highest number companies in the index to date as a factor that either had a negative impact on earnings or revenues in Q2, or is expected to have a negative impact on earnings or revenues in future quarters. Of these 18 companies, 11 (61%) have discussed a negative impact from this factor. After labor shortages and costs, supply chain costs and disruptions (10) have been discussed by the second-highest number of S&P 500 companies.

Four factors witnessed an increase in the number of companies citing a negative impact relative to the previous quarter: the military conflict in Ukraine (+3), lockdowns in China (+2), rising interest rates (+2), and unfavorable foreign currency exchange (+2). These increases occurred despite that fact the fewer companies were surveyed for Q2 2022 (18) relative Q1 2022 (20) at the same point in time in the earnings season.

It is interesting to note that despite the negative impacts cited by these 18 companies, they have reported aggregate (year-over-year) earnings growth of 11.0% and average (year-over-year) earnings growth of 8.5% for Q2. Both of these numbers are above the current (blended) earnings growth rate of 4.3% for Q2 for the index as a whole. It appears that most of these companies are raising prices to offset these negative impacts, as 16 of these 18 companies (89%) discussed increasing prices or improving price realization on their earnings calls.

For a list of the S&P 500 companies that cited labor costs and other factors on their earnings calls, please click the link below to access the full FactSet Earnings Insight report and see pages 35-41.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
