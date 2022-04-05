FactSet Research : Investor Day Presentation

April 5, 2022

Welcome + Opening Remarks

Kendra Brown, Global Head of Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation, and other statements that FactSet may make at Investor Day 2022, contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts and projections as of the date such statements are made about future events and circumstances. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about our strategy, future financial results, anticipated growth, expected expenditure, product development, market position and trends, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Many factors, including those discussed more fully in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. These documents are available on our website at http://investor.factset.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. FactSet believes our expectations and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that the expectations reflected herein will be achieved. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, this presentation and oral statements made in connection with this presentation reference non-GAAP financial measures, such as ASV, organic revenues, adjusted operating metrics, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's current expectations and beliefs, and we are not able to reconcile such non-GAAP measures to reported measures without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact or exact timing of items that may impact comparability. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as more fully discussed in FactSet's financial statements and filings with the SEC. The use of these non-GAAP measures are limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the appendix to this presentation.

Agenda

8:30 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

8:45 a.m.

9:15 a.m. Introduction + Agenda Business + Strategic Overview The Digital Platform 10:40 a.m. 11:00 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Q +A 11:25 a.m. Q +A Break + Product Demonstrations Growth Mindset + FactSet Culture Sales Strategy

9:25 a.m.

9:40 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

10:20 a.m.

Break + Product Demonstrations Research + Advisory Solutions Analytics + Trading Solutions Content + Technology Solutions

11:40 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

12:20 p.m.

12:25 p.m.

Financial Update Q +A

Closing Remarks

Lunch + Product Demonstrations

Today's Presenters

Phil Snow

Chief Executive Officer

Kendra Brown

Global Head of Investor Relations

John Costigan

Chief Content Officer

Gene Fernandez

Chief Technology &

Content Officer

Linda Huber

Chief Financial Officer

Vinay Kapoor

Chief Diversity, Equity &

Inclusion Officer

Kristina Karnovsky

Chief Product Officer

Jonathan Reeve

Head of Content & Technology Solutions

Rob Robie

Head of Analytics & Trading Solutions

Helen Shan

Chief Revenue Officer

Goran Skoko

Head of Research & Advisory Solutions

Dan Viens

Chief Human Resources

Officer

