  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17 2022-09-30 pm EDT
404.36 USD   +1.89%
FactSet Research : Largest Cuts to EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies for Q3 2022 in More Than Two Years

09/30/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Largest Cuts to EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies for Q3 2022 in More Than Two Years Earnings

By John Butters| September 30, 2022

Given the decline in U.S. GDP in the first quarter and the second quarter, did analysts lower EPS estimates more than normal for S&P 500 companies for the third quarter?

The answer is yes. During the third quarter, analysts lowered EPS estimates for the quarter by a larger margin than average. The Q3 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for Q3 for all the companies in the index) decreased by 6.6% (to $55.51 from $59.44) from June 30 to September 29.

In a typical quarter, analysts usually reduce earnings estimates during the quarter. During the past five years (20 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 2.3%. During the past ten years, (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 3.3%. During the past fifteen years, (60 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 4.8%. During the past 20 years (80 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter has been 3.8%.

Thus, the decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate recorded during the third quarter was larger than the 5-year average, the 10-year average, the 15-year average, and the 20-year average. The third quarter also marked the largest decrease in the bottom-up EPS estimate during a quarter since Q2 2020 (-37.0%).

At the sector level, ten of the eleven sectors witnessed a decrease in their bottom-up EPS estimate for Q3 2022 from June 30 to September 29, led by the Materials (-14.9%), Communication Services (-13.1%), and Consumer Discretionary (-11.9%) sectors. On the other hand, the Energy (+7.9%) sector is the only sector that recorded an increase in its bottom-up EPS estimate for Q3 2022 during the quarter.

While analysts were decreasing EPS estimates in aggregate for the third quarter, they were also decreasing EPS estimates in aggregate for the fourth quarter. The bottom-up EPS estimate for the fourth quarter declined by 4.5% (to $58.01 from $60.73) from June 30 to September 29.

Given the decreases in the bottom-up EPS estimates for the third quarter and the fourth quarter, which were partially offset by the increase in the bottom-up EPS estimate for the second quarter (due to upward revisions to EPS estimates and positive EPS surprises) analysts also decreased EPS estimates for all of 2022 during this period. The CY 2022 bottom-up EPS estimate declined by 2.3% (to $224.38 from $229.60) from June 30 to September 29.

At the sector level, nine sectors witnessed a decrease in their bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2022 from June 30 to September 29, led by the Consumer Discretionary (-8.8%) and Communication Services (-8.5%) sectors. On the other hand, two sectors witnessed an increase in their bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2022 during this time, led by the Energy (+11.4%) sector.

In addition, analysts lowered earnings estimates for CY 2023 during this time, as the bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2023 decreased by 3.5% (to $241.83 from $250.60) from June 30 to September 29.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

