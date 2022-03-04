Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.

(FDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FactSet Research : Largest Decrease in EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies Since Q2 2020

03/04/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Largest Decrease in EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies Since Q2 2020 Earnings

By John Butters| March 4, 2022

During the first two months of the first quarter, analysts decreased earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 for the quarter. The Q1 bottom-up EPS estimate (which is an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for Q1 for all the companies in the index) decreased by 1.2% (to $51.62 from $52.22) during this period How significant is a 1.2% decrease in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter? How does this decrease compare to recent quarters?

Smaller-Than-Average Decline in Q1 Earnings Estimate for the S&P 500

In a typical quarter, analysts usually reduce earnings estimates during the first two months of a quarter. During the past five years (20 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.0%. During the past 10 years (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.7%. During the past 15 years (60 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 3.5%.

Thus, the decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate recorded during the first two months of the first quarter was smaller than the five-year average, the 10-year average, and the 15-year average.

However, it should be noted that the first quarter also marked the largest decrease in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter since Q2 2020 (-35.9%), when there were widespread lockdowns in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

As the bottom-up EPS estimate for the index decreased during the first two months of the quarter, the value of the S&P 500 also decreased during this same period. From December 31 through February 28, the value of the index declined by 8.2% (to 4373.34 from 4766.18). The first quarter marked the fifth time in the past 20 quarters (five years) in which both the (quarterly) bottom-up EPS estimate and the value of the index declined over the first two months of the quarter.

Most Sectors Are Seeing Earnings Estimate Reductions

At the sector level, eight sectors recorded a decline in their bottom-up EPS estimate for Q1 during the first two months of the quarter, led by the Industrials (-11.3%) and Consumer Discretionary (-7.6%) sectors.

In the Industrials sector, the Airlines (-84%), Industrial Conglomerates (-11%), and Aerospace & Defense (-10%) industries witnessed the largest declines in their bottom-up EPS estimates for Q1 2022 of all 12 industries in the sector over the first two months of the quarter.

In the Consumer Discretionary sector, the Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure (-83%), Leisure Products (-24%), and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail (-10%) industries saw the largest declines in their bottom-up EPS estimates for Q1 2022 of all 10 industries in the sector over the first two months of the quarter.

On the other hand, three sectors recorded an increase in their bottom-up EPS estimates for Q1 during this period, led by the Energy (+14.5%) sector.

Impact of Rising Oil Prices on the Energy Sector

Rising oil prices are helping to drive the increase in expected earnings for the Energy sector, as the price of oil increased by 27% (to $95.72 from $75.21) from December 31 to February 28. Earnings estimates for the Energy sector and the price of oil are highly correlated. Over the past 20 years, the correlation coefficient between the daily forward 12-month EPS estimate for the Energy sector and the daily price of oil (WTI) is 0.89 (where 1.0 is a perfect positive linear relationship). The Energy sector also recorded the largest increase of in its forward 12-month EPS estimate (+10.6%) of all 11 sectors over the first two months of the quarter.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

The information contained in this article is not investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
03:06pFACTSET RESEARCH : Largest Decrease in EPS Estimates for S&P 500 Companies Since Q2 2020
PU
03/03FACTSET RESEARCH : Net-Zero Goals in Chemical Industry Could Shift Energy Demand
PU
03/02EARNINGS INSIGHT : Q4 '21 by the Numbers [Infographic]
PU
03/01FACTSET RESEARCH : Completes Acquisition of CUSIP Global Services - Form 8-K
PU
03/01FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of ..
AQ
03/01FactSet Completes Acquisition of CUSIP Global Services
AQ
03/01ROAD REPAIR : A Comparative Study of Regional Infrastructure Investment
PU
03/01FactSet Research Systems Inc. completed the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services Operat..
CI
02/28FACTSET RESEARCH : Solving for Similarity Using Company Exposures and Euclidean Distance
PU
02/28FactSet Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 725 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net cash 2022 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 15 559 M 15 559 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,87x
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 898
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 411,65 $
Average target price 427,46 $
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.-15.30%15 559
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-15.43%145 422
RELX PLC-3.37%59 688
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.65%50 672
MSCI, INC.-17.23%41 212
EQUIFAX INC.-23.30%27 373