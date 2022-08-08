Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-08-08 am EDT
428.45 USD   +1.21%
10:15aFACTSET RESEARCH : Market Not Punishing Negative EPS Surprises Reported by S&P 500 Companies for Q2
PU
08/05S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : August 5, 2022
PU
08/04FactSet Declares Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FactSet Research : Market Not Punishing Negative EPS Surprises Reported by S&P 500 Companies for Q2

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market Not Punishing Negative EPS Surprises Reported by S&P 500 Companies for Q2 Earnings

By John Butters| August 8, 2022

To date, 87% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings for the second quarter. Of these companies, 75% have reported actual EPS above the mean EPS estimate, which is below the five-year average of 77%. In aggregate, earnings have exceeded estimates by 3.4%, which is also below the five-year average of 8.8%. Given this underperformance relative to the five-year averages, how has the market responded to positive and negative EPS surprises reported by S&P 500 companies during the Q2 earnings season?

Rewarding Positive EPS Surprises

At this time, S&P 500 companies that have reported positive EPS surprises have seen a larger price increase than average.

Companies that have reported positive earnings surprises for Q2 2022 have seen an average price increase of 2.1% two days before the earnings release through two days after the earnings release. This percentage increase is much larger than the five-year average price increase of 0.8% during this same window for companies reporting positive earnings surprises.

In fact, if this is the final percentage for the quarter, it will mark the largest average price increase for S&P 500 companies reporting positive EPS surprises for a quarter since Q3 2019 (+2.2%).

Example: Netflix

One example of a company that reported a positive EPS surprise in Q2 and saw a substantial price increase is Netflix. On July 19, the company reported actual EPS of $3.20 for Q2, which was above the mean EPS estimate of $2.95. From July 15 to July 21, the stock price for Netflix increased by 18.4% (to $223.88 from $189.11).

Negative EPS Surprises Not Being Punished

In addition, the market has not punished S&P 500 companies that have reported negative EPS surprises on average.

Companies that have reported negative earnings surprises for Q2 2022 have seen no price change (0.0%) on average two days before the earnings release through two days after the earnings release. This percentage is well above the five-year average price decrease of 2.4% during this same window for companies reporting negative earnings surprises.

In fact, if this is the final percentage for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has not seen a negative price reaction on average to negative EPS surprises reported by S&P 500 companies for a quarter since Q1 2009 (+0.3%).

Example: Amazon

One example of a company that reported a negative EPS surprise in Q2 but witnessed an increase in price is Amazon.com. On July 28, the company reported actual EPS of -$0.20 for Q2, which was well below the mean EPS estimate of $0.12. However, from July 26 to August 1, the stock price for Amazon.com increased by 17.9% (to $135.39 from $114.81).

Why is the Market Rewarding Positive EPS Surprises More Than Average and Punishing Negative EPS Surprises Less Than Average?

One factor may be that S&P 500 companies have been less negative in their outlooks for the third quarter than average. In terms of earnings guidance, 58% of the S&P 500 companies (42 out of 72) that have issued EPS guidance for Q3 2022 have issued negative guidance. This percentage is below the five-year average of 60% and below the 10-year average of 67%. Perhaps, the market is responding more to the earnings outlook for the current quarter rather than the earnings performance of the prior quarter.

Note: The FactSet Earnings Insight report will not be published on August 12, August 19, and August 26. The next edition of the report will be published on September 2.

Listen to Earnings Insight on the go! In our weekly Earnings Insight podcast, John Butters provides an update on S&P 500 corporate earnings and related topics based on his popular Earnings Insight publication. The podcast is made available every Monday-listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or factset.com.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
10:15aFACTSET RESEARCH : Market Not Punishing Negative EPS Surprises Reported by S&P 500 Compani..
PU
08/05S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : August 5, 2022
PU
08/04FactSet Declares Dividend
AQ
08/04Factset Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
08/02INSIDER SELL : Factset Research Systems
MT
07/29FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29Factset Research Systems Inc. Receives the Resignations of Sheila B. Jordan and Joseph ..
CI
07/29S&P 500 EARNINGS SEASON UPDATE : July 29, 2022
PU
07/28FactSet and CID Collaborate to Offer AI-Driven Prospecting and Investment Solutions 
AQ
07/28FactSet and CID Collaborate to Offer AI-Driven Prospecting and Investment Solutions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 831 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 16 077 M 16 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
EV / Sales 2023 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 691
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 423,31 $
Average target price 403,15 $
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.-12.90%16 077
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-20.19%125 613
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.49%55 080
RELX PLC-0.75%54 994
MSCI, INC.-19.02%39 944
WOLTERS KLUWER1.45%27 151