Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDS   US3030751057

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.

(FDS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-07-07 am EDT
401.32 USD   -0.13%
11:14aFACTSET RESEARCH : Optimize Your Quantitative Factor Research Workflows
PU
07/06State Street Corporation and FactSet Partner to Streamline Data Flows Across Front, Middle & Back Office
CI
07/05FACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Negative EPS Guidance Is Above Average but Not at Peak Levels
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FactSet Research : Optimize Your Quantitative Factor Research Workflows

07/07/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Optimize Your Quantitative Factor Research Workflows Data Science and Technology

By FactSet Insight| July 7, 2022

In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of systematic investment techniques. This is largely a result of drawbacks from more traditional discretionary approaches. A few common drawbacks include a lack of investment discipline and transparency, human biases, and an absence of automated systematic processes that lead to limited scalability across assets, asset classes, and geographies. To address these roadblocks, a sound investment approach needs to provide firms with an automated, end-to-end solution that takes the investor through key steps of the investment process and is free of human judgment or bias.

In a recent webcast, our experts highlighted the broad spectrum of capabilities that investment professionals have within FactSet's Quantitative Research Environment (QRE), a consolidated solution used to perform key steps in any systematic investment process, including factor construction, factor standalone performance analysis, and factor additivity analysis.

Download the webcast, Optimize Your Factor Research Workflows using FactSet's Python-Based Quantitative Research Environment, for the full discussion.

This blog post is for informational purposes only. The information contained in this blog post is not legal, tax, or investment advice. FactSet does not endorse or recommend any investments and assumes no liability for any consequence relating directly or indirectly to any action or inaction taken based on the information contained in this article.

Disclaimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
11:14aFACTSET RESEARCH : Optimize Your Quantitative Factor Research Workflows
PU
07/06State Street Corporation and FactSet Partner to Streamline Data Flows Across Front, Mid..
CI
07/05FACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Negative EPS Guidance Is Above Average but Not at Peak Levels
PU
07/01INSIDER SELL : Factset Research Systems
MT
07/01FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
06/30REGULATORY UPDATE : June 2022
PU
06/30Hywin Holdings, FactSet Launch Global Health Care Index
MT
06/29INSIDER SELL : Factset Research Systems
MT
06/29ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : HSBC, Oracle, McDonald's, Vodafone Group, Ferrari NV...
06/28FACTSET RESEARCH : Stress Testing the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 830 M - -
Net income 2022 399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 15 229 M 15 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
EV / Sales 2023 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 691
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 401,85 $
Average target price 405,65 $
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Philip Snow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda S. Huber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Director
Gene D. Fernandez Executive VP, Chief Technology & Content Officer
Demetry Zilberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.-17.32%15 229
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-27.04%118 632
RELX PLC-5.62%51 731
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-9.59%50 852
MSCI, INC.-30.43%34 578
WOLTERS KLUWER-7.45%24 879